Historical 4X game Old World arrives on Steam with free DLC

As the prophecy foretold, historical 4X game Old World has spread its influence to new lands. The strategy game by Civilization IV lead designer Soren Johnson is now available on Steam and GOG, and a new DLC campaign is available free for new players and existing owners alike.

Old World stays rooted in the ancient era, trading the centuries of advancement featured in games like Civilization and Humankind for a more family-centric focus, akin to Paradox’s dynastic grand strategy game series Crusader Kings. While you’re scouting the map looking for the juiciest resource tiles, you’ll also have to keep an eye on things at home: there are marriages to arrange and nobles to appease, and every decision you make matters.

Along with the launch on new storefronts, Old World receives its first expansion, dubbed Heroes of the Aegean. If you already own Old World on the Epic Games Store, you should find this in the game scenarios menu in-game. For new players picking it up in the next two weeks on Steam or GOG, the DLC is free.

Here’s a trailer for Heroes of the Aegean:

As you might have guessed from the name, this expansion focuses on Ancient Greece, and includes six new historical scenarios that feature legendary leaders like Themistocles, Leonidas, Alexander, and Pausanias.

