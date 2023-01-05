Overwatch 2 god abilities revealed for Battle for Olympus

The Overwatch 2 god abilities have been revealed for the Battle for Olympus limited time event that’s running now through January 19 in the FPS game. The new free-for-all mode transforms seven Overwatch 2 heroes into Greek legends, and Blizzard has provided a rundown of all the newly reworked abilities you’ll be able to use in deathmatch.
Each of the seven divine heroes has a new ultimate, as well as new abilities that activate with them that stack new effects. There are also new hero interactions to be on the lookout for, Blizzard says, as “they ascend from mortal to myth in Battle for Olympus.”
Here’s the godly lineup of heroes in Battle for Olympus:
Poseidon Ramattra
Ultimate: Divine Annihilation
- Ravenous Vortex becomes a large whirlpool that pulls enemies into it before launching them upward
- Pummel turns into large blasts of water with increased range and damage
Zeus Junker Queen
Ultimate: Divine Rampage
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Scattergun damage has a chance to apply extra lightning damage to Junker Queen’s abilities
Minotaur Reinhardt
Ultimate: Divine Earthshatter
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall
- Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once
- Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds
- Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds
Cyclopes Roadhog
Divine Whole Hog
- Lasts 15 seconds
- Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health
- Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire
- Melee deals 5x damage and push enemies away
Hades Pharah
Divine Rocket Barrage
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Can move during the ultimate ability
- Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets
- Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced
- Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect
Medusa Widowmaker
Divine Infra-Sight
- While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone
Hermes Lucio
Divine Sound Barrier
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall
- Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun
- Attack and move speed greatly increased
- Infinite ammo
Battle for Olympus includes new free rewards and shop items to browse. You can play Battle for Olympus until January 19. Overwatch 2 is a free PC game, so you can hop straight into the fracas.