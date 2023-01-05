Overwatch 2 god abilities revealed for Battle for Olympus

The Overwatch 2 god abilities have been revealed for the Battle for Olympus limited time event that’s running now through January 19 in the FPS game. The new free-for-all mode transforms seven Overwatch 2 heroes into Greek legends, and Blizzard has provided a rundown of all the newly reworked abilities you’ll be able to use in deathmatch.

Each of the seven divine heroes has a new ultimate, as well as new abilities that activate with them that stack new effects. There are also new hero interactions to be on the lookout for, Blizzard says, as “they ascend from mortal to myth in Battle for Olympus.”

Here’s the godly lineup of heroes in Battle for Olympus:

Poseidon Ramattra

Ultimate: Divine Annihilation

Ravenous Vortex becomes a large whirlpool that pulls enemies into it before launching them upward

Pummel turns into large blasts of water with increased range and damage

Zeus Junker Queen

Ultimate: Divine Rampage

Lasts 20 seconds

Scattergun damage has a chance to apply extra lightning damage to Junker Queen’s abilities

Minotaur Reinhardt

Ultimate: Divine Earthshatter

Lasts 20 seconds

Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall

Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once

Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds

Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds

Cyclopes Roadhog

Divine Whole Hog

Lasts 15 seconds

Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health

Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire

Melee deals 5x damage and push enemies away

Hades Pharah

Divine Rocket Barrage

Lasts 20 seconds

Can move during the ultimate ability

Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets

Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced

Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect

Medusa Widowmaker

Divine Infra-Sight

While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone

Hermes Lucio

Divine Sound Barrier

Lasts 20 seconds

Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall

Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun

Attack and move speed greatly increased

Infinite ammo

Battle for Olympus includes new free rewards and shop items to browse. You can play Battle for Olympus until January 19. Overwatch 2 is a free PC game, so you can hop straight into the fracas.