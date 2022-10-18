All Overwatch 2 characters and abilities detailed

The roster of Overwatch 2 characters is loaded with weird and wonderful heroes, and we've detailed each one's abilities so you can master them in no time

Overwatch 2

Want to know the abilities of all the Overwatch 2 characters? The sequel to Blizzard’s hero-based FPS game features a mixture of returning characters and new faces.

Three launch heroes join a packed cast to create a roster of 35 Overwatch 2 characters. The new seasonal content structure of Overwatch 2 hopefully means much more frequent hero drops, so expect this roster to balloon in the coming months. The roadmap reveals that there’s a new tank hero arriving with Season 2 on December 6, plus new heroes throughout 2023, although we’re not sure how consistent these seasonal content drops will be or if they’ll all contain a new hero.

Unlike the first game, where all heroes were available to all players, you now have to unlock future Overwatch 2 heroes from the game’s seasonal battle pass. The characters are on the free track, starting with the new support character Kiriko who appears at rank 55 of the Season 1 pass.

We’ve arranged this list so that all of the heroes are presented in alphabetical order. However, if you’re looking for a quick rundown by role, we have guides on the best Overwatch 2 DPS, the best Overwatch 2 support, and the best Overwatch 2 tank, which could save you some research.

Here are all of the Overwatch 2 characters:

  • Ana
  • Ashe
  • Baptiste
  • Bastion
  • Brigitte
  • Cassidy
  • D.Va
  • Doomfist
  • Echo
  • Genji
  • Hanzo
  • Junker Queen
  • Junkrat
  • Kiriko
  • Lucio
  • Mei
  • Mercy
  • Moira
  • Orisa
  • Pharah
  • Reaper
  • Reinhardt
  • Roadhog
  • Sigma
  • Sojourn
  • Soldier: 76
  • Sombra
  • Symmetra
  • Torbjorn
  • Tracer
  • Widowmaker
  • Winston
  • Wrecking Ball
  • Zarya
  • Zenyatta

Ana

  • Role: Support
  • Biotic rifle
    A sniper rifle with shots that heal teammates and damage enemies. You can scope in by holding the right mouse button.
  • Sleep Dart
    Fires a dart that stuns the enemy for a few seconds.
  • Biotic Grenade
    A throwable grenade that heals teammates and increases how much healing they can receive, while applying the opposite effect on enemies caught in its area of effect.
  • Nano Boost
    Supercharges an ally so they deal more damage and take less damage

Overwatch 2 characters: Ashe standing by her robotic companion B.O.B.

Ashe

  • Role: DPS
  • The Viper
    A semi-auto rifle that can deliver power shots when scoping in.
  • Coach Gun
    A quick-fire, sawn-off shotgun blast that deals lots of damage and knocks Ashe back.
  • Dynamite
    A throwable explosive with a short delay. It can be shot for faster detonation.
  • B.O.B.
    A robot that can be spawned into the battlefield. He sprints forward knocking enemies into the sky and then shoots them with his wrist-mounted guns.

Baptiste

  • Role: Support
  • Biotic Launcher
    The primary weapon is a burst-fire assault rifle that deals moderate damage, alt-fire is a healing grenade launcher.
  • Regenerative Burst
    Heals yourself and nearby allies for an instant burst of health, followed by a slow heal-over-time effect. The instant heal effect is doubled if the target is below half health.
  • Immortality Field
    A throwable device that spawns a bubble, shielding any teammates inside from death. The device can be destroyed.
  • Amplification Matrix
    A shield that’s projected a couple of metres in front of Baptiste, buffing the healing and damaging effects of any ally projectiles that pass through it.
  • Exo Boots
    A charged leap that can be used to access vantage points. Hold crouch to charge.

Bastion

  • Role: DPS
  • Configuration: Assault
    In this setup, Bastion is a slow-moving tank-like hero with a devastating Gatling gun.
  • Configuration: Recon
    A more agile walker-like stance with an accurate rifle.
  • A-36 Tactical Grenade
    A ‘nade that can be bounced off walls or explodes on impact with enemies or the floor.
  • Configuration: Artillery
    A stationary artillery configuration that lets you select three locations to bombard.

Overwatch 2 characters: Brigitte using her shield

Brigitte

  • Role: Support
  • Rocket Flail
    A mace for bashing skulls.
  • Repair Pack
    Throw it at an ally to heal them for a short spell.
  • Whip Shot
    Knock an enemy back with an extended flail attack.
  • Barrier Shield
    Hold the right mouse button to deploy an energy barrier with lots of health.
  • Shield Bash
    When using the Barrier Shield you can charge forward to damage and knock enemies back.
  • Rally
    Buffs movement speed and health for all nearby allies.
  • Inspire
    This is a passive AoE healing effect that’s triggered whenever you deal damage to enemies.

Cassidy

  • Role: DPS
  • Peacekeeper
    A high-damage revolver.
  • Combat Roll
    Get an instant reload and avoid incoming fire with a directional roll.
  • Magnetic Grenade
    A short-range grenade that magnetises towards the nearest enemy and explodes, dealing extra damage if it sticks to them first.
  • Deadeye
    Enter a sharpshooter mode where you lock onto every enemy in sight before unloading a volley of lethal, highly accurate shots.

D.Va

  • Role: Tank
  • Fusion Cannons
    Primary damage dealers, work like full-auto shotguns.
  • Light Gun
    When out of the mech, D.Va’s primary is an automatic pistol.
  • Boosters
    Jet through the air in the direction you’re facing.
  • Defense Matrix
    Block incoming fire.
  • Micro Missiles
    Fire a small volley of mini rockets.
  • Self-Destruct
    Eject from the mech as it hurtles forward, exploding after a short delay.
  • Call Mech
    Survive out of the mech for long enough and you can spawn in a replacement.
  • Eject
    Escape from the Mech if it takes too much damage and continue fighting on foot.

Doomfist

  • Role: Tank
  • Hand Cannon
    A short-range primary weapon with shotgun-like spread. Reloads automatically.
  • Rocket Punch
    Charge power punch that launches you forward and knocks the target back. Extra damage if you knock an enemy into a wall.
  • Seismic Slam
    Jump up and then smash back into the ground, dealing AoE damage.
  • Power Block
    A small energy shield that blocks damage and converts it into charge for your Rocket Punch.
  • Meteor Strike
    Leap through the air and then aim the reticule to decide where you land, before striking the targeted area and dealing massive damage.

Echo

  • Role: DPS
  • Tri-Shot
    Fires three projectiles in a triangular arrangement.
  • Sticky Bombs
    A small barrage of sticky bombs detonates after a short fuse.
  • Flight
    A quick, forward-facing burst of flight followed by a short duration in which you can fly freely.
  • Focusing Beam
    A beam of very high damage that does even more damage to targets who are low on health.
  • Duplicate
    Copy a targeted enemy to bolster your ranks. Stops the enemy from switching Overwatch 2 characters until you’re done.
  • Glide
    Instead of jumping and falling, Echo and glide after jumping.

Genji

  • Role: DPS
  • Shuriken
    A precise burst of three shurikens with your left mouse button, or an arced horizontal throw if you use the right mouse button.
  • Deflect
    Send incoming projectiles back at the enemy, blocking melee and projectile damage too.
  • Swift Strike
    A fast dash attack in which you strike an enemy with your sword. Any elimination you get as Genji resets this dash.
  • Dragonblade
    Buffs Genji’s sword attack so you deal more damage, can dash further, and strike more often.
  • Cyber-Agility
    Wall-climb and double-jump.

Hanzo

  • Role: DPS
  • Storm Bow
    A bow and arrow. Can be charged for a more damaging shot.
  • Storm Arrows
    A volley of five arrows that deal less damage.
  • Sonic Arrow
    Shoot an arrow that detects any nearby enemies for a short duration.
  • Lunge
    Double-jump.
  • Dragonstrike
    Fires a Dragon Spirit forward, dealing massive damage to any enemy it passes through.
  • Wall Climb
    Exactly that. Jump towards a wall and Hanzon will start scrambling up it.

Overwatch 2 characters: Junker Queen holding a combat knife

Junker Queen

  • Role: Tank
  • Scattergun
    Pump-action shotgun for close-range fights.
  • Jagged Blade
    Throw this knife to deal damage, then use the skill again to pull it back to you, tugging any stuck enemy along with it. Inflicts a wounding effect on enemies, which deals damage over time.
  • Commanding Shout
    Gain temporary health and movement speed buffs for you and any nearby teammates.
  • Carnage
    Wound all enemies in front of you.
  • Rampage
    Charge forward, wounding enemies. This deals damage over time and prevents them from healing.
  • Adrenaline Rush
    Convert wound damage into self-heals.

Junkrat

  • Role: DPS
  • Frag Launcher
    Fire bouncing grenades at enemies.
  • Concussion Mine
    A mine that detonates, knocking enemies back a great distance.
  • Steel Trap
    A bear trap prevents anyone caught inside it from moving until it breaks.
  • Rip-Tire
    Turn into a spinning tire of death, drive into the enemy ranks, and detonate for huge damage.
  • Total Mayhem
    Drop a cluster of bombs upon being eliminated, and take no damage from your own explosives.

Overwatch 2 characters: Kiriko with Ofuda papers at the ready

Kiriko

  • Role: Support
  • Healing Ofuda
    Throw healing Ofuda papers out, which can home in on targeted allies and deliver HP.
  • Kunai
    Throwing knives that deal extra critical damage.
  • Swift Step
    Teleport to an ally.
  • Protection Suzu
    Throw a charm that makes allies temporarily invulnerable and removes most negative effects.
  • Kitsune Rush
    Sends a spirit fox forward. Any allies who follow in its wake gain huge buffs to movement speed, attack speed, and shortening cooldowns.

Lucio

  • Role: Support
  • Sonic Amplifier
    Fire a short-range projectile that deals low damage on impact.
  • Soundwave
    Alt-fire for the Sonic Amplifier. Shoots a blast of sonic energy that knocks enemies back a considerable distance.
  • Crossfade
    Choose between an area of effect heal and a speed boost for you and your nearby allies.
  • Amp It Up
    Buffs the effect of Crossfade.
  • Sound Barrier
    A temporary shot of extra health for nearby allies.
  • Wall Ride
    A passive movement ability that allows you to glide around walls at great speeds.

Mei

  • Role: DPS
  • Endothermic Blaster
    Short-range hose of frost damage that slows enemy movement. The alt-fire launches a long-range icicle that deals high damage.
  • Cryo-Freeze
    Freeze yourself in a block of healing ice, granting invulnerability for as long as the ice block is active.
  • Ice Wall
    Erect a wall of ice to block enemy movement and line of sight. Each pillar of the ice wall can be destroyed.
  • Blizzard
    Send out a drone that freezes enemies in a wide area of effect.

Mercy

  • Role: Support
  • Caduceus Staff
    Hold the left mouse button to shoot a healing ray at a targeted ally.
  • Caduceus Blaster
    A low-damage, full-auto pistol.
  • Guardian Angel
    Launches mercy towards an ally. While flying towards the ally Mercy can accelerate the leap by jumping, or leap further upwards by crouching.
  • Resurrect
    Revive a fallen comrade.
  • Angelic Descent
    Stay high above the battlefield with a very slow descent speed.
  • Valkyrie
    Full flight control for a short duration, with enhanced abilities.

Overwatch 2 characters: Moira draining an enemy's life

Moira

  • Role: Support
  • Biotic Grasp
    Hold to channel a heal to all allies in front of you. This consumes Moira’s biotic energy resource. The alt-fire turns the channel into a damage-dealing one, which also regenerates your biotic energy.
  • Biotic Orb
    Shoot a bouncing orb of biotic energy that either heals allies or hurts enemies in its area of effect.
  • Fade
    Turn invisible, invulnerable, and move faster for a short amount of time to escape. You can’t use other abilities while Fade is active.
  • Coalescence
    This Ult fires a beam that either heals allies or damages enemies.

Orisa

  • Role: Tank
  • Augmented Fusion Driver
    An energy-based rotary cannon that overheats if firing for an extended period of time.
  • Energy Javelin
    Throw a javelin at an enemy to stun them, deal damage, and knock them back. This deals more damage if you knock them into a wall.
  • Fortify
    Buffs your health, reduces damage taken, and slows down how quickly your primary weapon overheats for a short duration.
  • Javelin Spin
    Twirl the javelin around in front of you, destroying projectiles, blocking melee damage, buffing your movement speed, and pushing enemies back.
  • Terra Surge
    Suck enemies in and trap them in place, before gaining all the buffs of Fortify and unleashing a burst of damage.

Pharah

  • Role: DPS
  • Rocket Launcher
    Rain long-range rocket projectiles down on your enemies.
  • Jump Jet
    Fly upwards to gain a good view of the battlefield.
  • Concussive Blast
    An explosive blast that knocks enemies back around the area of impact.
  • Barrage
    A huge, continuous volley of mini-rockets.
  • Hover Jets
    Hover in place when in the air.

Reaper

  • Role: DPS
  • Hellfire Shotguns
    Short-range primary weapon.
  • Shadow Step
    Target a location and teleport there.
  • Wraith Form
    Gain temporary invulnerability and movement speed buffs, cannot shoot while active.
  • Death Blossom
    Damage all nearby enemies with a spinning barrage of shotgun blasts.
  • The Reaping
    Damage enemies to heal.

Reinhardt

  • Role: Tank
  • Rocket Hammer
    A massive, rocket-powered hammer that deals a lot of melee damage.
  • Charge
    Run straight head, sweeping up enemies in your way and slamming them into the next wall. You can cancel Charge too and steer it slightly – so you can send enemies flying off the map without joining them.
  • Fire Strike
    Sends a projectile of fire at enemies.
  • Barrier Field
    Hold the right mouse button to deploy a huge energy shield that blocks all incoming projectiles. The shield has a very large health pool.
  • Earthshatter
    Smash the ground in front of you dealing massive damage and knocking enemies back in a frontal cone.

Roadhog

  • Role: Tank
  • Scrap Gun
    A shotgun that shoots scrap metal – very high spread. Alt-fire launches a ball of scrap that explodes on impact, letting you deal higher damage to far-away enemies.
  • Chain Hook
    Throw to latch onto an enemy and drag them towards you.
  • Take a Breather
    Eat some food to heal yourself and reduce how much damage you take.
  • Whole Hog
    Turns the Scrap Gun into a full-auto death machine with no reload, a higher rate of fire, and a huge knockback effect.

Overwatch 2 characters: Sigma juggling his hyperspheres

Sigma

  • Role: Tank
  • Hyperspheres
    Launch two charges which explode, dealing damage in an area of effect. This deals a huge amount of damage if you can land it consistently.
  • Kinetic Grasp
    Absorb incoming projectiles and convert them into shields.
  • Accretion
    Throw a mass of rocks and debris at an enemy, knocking them back and dealing damage.
  • Experimental Barrier
    Cast a barrier that floats and can be placed very far away. You can recall this if you need to reposition it.
  • Gravitic Flux
    Change the laws of gravity for your enemies and then slam them back down into the dirt.

Sojourn

  • Role: DPS
  • Railgun
    A full-auto energy assault rifle that deals hit-scan damage. As you deal damage you effectively store energy to launch a more damaging alt-fire shot.
  • Power Slide
    Slide across the ground and then cancel to jump through the air.
  • Disruptor Shot
    Fires an energy bubble, snaring and damaging enemies inside it.
  • Overclock
    Provides infinite charge for the Railgun’s alt-fire.

Soldier: 76

  • Role: DPS
  • Heavy Pulse Rifle
    A full-auto assault rifle that deals solid damage.
  • Sprint
    Hold shift to run faster.
  • Biotic Field
    A throwable that deploys a healing area of effect for you and your teammates.
  • Helix Rockets
    Shoot a cluster of rockets that dead moderate damage on impact.
  • Tactical Visor
    Activates aimbot.

Overwatch 2 characters: Sombra firing her machine pistols with Lucio in the background

Sombra

  • Role: DPS
  • Machine Pistol
    Two short-range machine pistols with a high spread.
  • Hack
    Hold to hack enemies, which stops them from using abilities and marks them for your teammates – even through walls. Hack can also be used on health packs to make them spawn faster and stop enemies from using them.
  • Stealth
    Become invisible and move faster. You can become detected if you get too close to enemies.
  • Translocator
    Toss a beacon out that you can then teleport to.
  • EMP
    Deals 40% of all nearby enemies’ health as damage, hacks them, and destroys barriers.
  • Opportunist
    You can see hurt enemies through walls and you deal an additional 40% damage towards hacked enemies.

Symmetra

  • Role: DPS
  • Photon Projector
    Close-range energy beam that does increasing damage.
  • Sentry Turret
    Place up to three turrets that slow and damage enemies in their range. These effects can stack.
  • Teleporter
    Create two temporary teleporters for instant map traversal.
  • Photon Barrier
    Casts a gigantic energy barrier with so much health it’s almost impossible to destroy.

Torbjorn

  • Role: DPS
  • Rivet Gun
    Essentially a rifle that fires metal bolts. The rate of fire is slow, but it’s highly accurate. The alt-fire is a less accurate, short-range shot.
  • Forge Hammer
    Hit an enemy to deal damage, or your own turret to repair it.
  • Deploy Turret
    A self-constructing auto turret that fires at any enemies in sight.
  • Overload
    Get extra health, improved attack, movement speed, and reload speed.
  • Molten Core
    Launch pools of molten metal that damage enemies that pass through, and deal extra damage to armour.

Tracer

  • Role: DPS
  • Pulse Pistols
    High-spread, short-range auto pistols.
  • Blink
    An instant teleport in the direction you’re travelling in.
  • Recall
    Rewind time and go back to your previous location, returning any lost health points in the process.
  • Pulse Bomb
    Throw a powerful sticky bomb that deals lots of damage.

Widowmaker

  • Role: DPS
  • Widow’s Kiss
    Standard fire is an assault rifle, alt-fire turns it into a scoper sniper rifle.
  • Grappling Hook
    Grapple to a ledge.
  • Venom Mine
    A poison trap that detonates based on proximity, deals damage to affected enemies, and marks them so you can track their movement through walls.
  • Infra-Sight
    This basically gives your whole team wall hacks.

Winston

  • Role: Tank
  • Tesla Cannon
    Shoots electrical damage in a short-range arc in front of you. You can charge a ranged shot that deals extra damage.
  • Jump Pack
    Leap through the air, landing on an enemy deals damage to them.
  • Barrier Projector
    Deploy a huge dome that protects friendlies inside from enemy projectiles.
  • Primal Rage
    Gain a massive health buff and increase your melee speed, jump cooldown, and damage. Once active Winston can only use melee and jump.

overwatch 2 characters: Wrecking Ball using the Quad Cannons

Wrecking Ball

  • Role: Tank
  • Quad Cannons
    Four automatic hit-scan cannons dish out moderate damage. Most effective up close.
  • Grappling Claw
    Transform into a rolling metal ball and launch a grappling hook to act as your anchor. Swing around the anchor point dealing collision damage and knockback to enemies. You can use the Grappling Claw for a quick burst of acceleration, or to get up high.
  • Roll
    Transform into a metal ball that moves faster.
  • Piledriver
    When airborne and rolling, use this ability to slam into the ground, knocking enemies into the air and damaging them.
  • Adaptive Shield
    Temporarily buff your health. The amount of health gained increases if there are more enemies nearby.
  • Minefield
    Drop a massive cluster of proximity mines that deal high damage.

Zarya

  • Role: Tank
  • Particle Cannon
    A short-range beam of damaging energy. Alt-fire launches an orb of damaging energy. Both fire modes are more effective if Zarya has energy charged up.
  • Particle Barrier
    Create a barrier around yourself that absorbs incoming damage and charges your cannon. This has two charges but shares its charges with the Projected Barrier ability.
  • Projected Barrier
    Create a barrier around a teammate that absorbs incoming damage and charges your cannon.
  • Graviton Surge
    Fire a gravity well that sucks all nearby enemies towards it. This is an Ult that works well in combination with damage-dealing Ults.

Zenyatta

  • Role: Support
  • Orb of Destruction
    Hurl a damage-dealing orb at enemies. Alt-fire is a charge shot that can one-shot some low-health characters.
  • Orb of Discord
    Attach an orb to an enemy that increases the amount of damage they take.
  • Orb of Harmony
    Attach an orb to a teammate that heals them.
  • Snap Kick
    A rapid melee kick that deals damage and massive knockback.
  • Transcendence
    This Ult creates a huge area of effect that grants healing and faster movement speed to all nearby allies. Zenyatta is invulnerable while using Transcendence.

And there you have it, all the Overwatch 2 characters and what they can do, summed up in one handy guide. You can also read up on all of the Overwatch 2 maps, as well as our thoughts on the current Overwatch 2 tier list based on our experience with the game.

Additional contributions by Iain Harris.

