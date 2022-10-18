All Overwatch 2 characters and abilities detailed

Want to know the abilities of all the Overwatch 2 characters? The sequel to Blizzard’s hero-based FPS game features a mixture of returning characters and new faces.

Three launch heroes join a packed cast to create a roster of 35 Overwatch 2 characters. The new seasonal content structure of Overwatch 2 hopefully means much more frequent hero drops, so expect this roster to balloon in the coming months. The roadmap reveals that there’s a new tank hero arriving with Season 2 on December 6, plus new heroes throughout 2023, although we’re not sure how consistent these seasonal content drops will be or if they’ll all contain a new hero.

Unlike the first game, where all heroes were available to all players, you now have to unlock future Overwatch 2 heroes from the game’s seasonal battle pass. The characters are on the free track, starting with the new support character Kiriko who appears at rank 55 of the Season 1 pass.

We’ve arranged this list so that all of the heroes are presented in alphabetical order. However, if you’re looking for a quick rundown by role, we have guides on the best Overwatch 2 DPS, the best Overwatch 2 support, and the best Overwatch 2 tank, which could save you some research.

Here are all of the Overwatch 2 characters:

Ana

Role: Support

Support Biotic rifle

A sniper rifle with shots that heal teammates and damage enemies. You can scope in by holding the right mouse button.

A sniper rifle with shots that heal teammates and damage enemies. You can scope in by holding the right mouse button. Sleep Dart

Fires a dart that stuns the enemy for a few seconds.

Fires a dart that stuns the enemy for a few seconds. Biotic Grenade

A throwable grenade that heals teammates and increases how much healing they can receive, while applying the opposite effect on enemies caught in its area of effect.

A throwable grenade that heals teammates and increases how much healing they can receive, while applying the opposite effect on enemies caught in its area of effect. Nano Boost

Supercharges an ally so they deal more damage and take less damage

Ashe

Role: DPS

DPS The Viper

A semi-auto rifle that can deliver power shots when scoping in.

A semi-auto rifle that can deliver power shots when scoping in. Coach Gun

A quick-fire, sawn-off shotgun blast that deals lots of damage and knocks Ashe back.

A quick-fire, sawn-off shotgun blast that deals lots of damage and knocks Ashe back. Dynamite

A throwable explosive with a short delay. It can be shot for faster detonation.

A throwable explosive with a short delay. It can be shot for faster detonation. B.O.B.

A robot that can be spawned into the battlefield. He sprints forward knocking enemies into the sky and then shoots them with his wrist-mounted guns.

Baptiste

Role: Support

Support Biotic Launcher

The primary weapon is a burst-fire assault rifle that deals moderate damage, alt-fire is a healing grenade launcher.

The primary weapon is a burst-fire assault rifle that deals moderate damage, alt-fire is a healing grenade launcher. Regenerative Burst

Heals yourself and nearby allies for an instant burst of health, followed by a slow heal-over-time effect. The instant heal effect is doubled if the target is below half health.

Heals yourself and nearby allies for an instant burst of health, followed by a slow heal-over-time effect. The instant heal effect is doubled if the target is below half health. Immortality Field

A throwable device that spawns a bubble, shielding any teammates inside from death. The device can be destroyed.

A throwable device that spawns a bubble, shielding any teammates inside from death. The device can be destroyed. Amplification Matrix

A shield that’s projected a couple of metres in front of Baptiste, buffing the healing and damaging effects of any ally projectiles that pass through it.

A shield that’s projected a couple of metres in front of Baptiste, buffing the healing and damaging effects of any ally projectiles that pass through it. Exo Boots

A charged leap that can be used to access vantage points. Hold crouch to charge.

Bastion

Role: DPS

DPS Configuration: Assault

In this setup, Bastion is a slow-moving tank-like hero with a devastating Gatling gun.

In this setup, Bastion is a slow-moving tank-like hero with a devastating Gatling gun. Configuration: Recon

A more agile walker-like stance with an accurate rifle.

A more agile walker-like stance with an accurate rifle. A-36 Tactical Grenade

A ‘nade that can be bounced off walls or explodes on impact with enemies or the floor.

A ‘nade that can be bounced off walls or explodes on impact with enemies or the floor. Configuration: Artillery

A stationary artillery configuration that lets you select three locations to bombard.

Brigitte

Role: Support

Support Rocket Flail

A mace for bashing skulls.

A mace for bashing skulls. Repair Pack

Throw it at an ally to heal them for a short spell.

Throw it at an ally to heal them for a short spell. Whip Shot

Knock an enemy back with an extended flail attack.

Knock an enemy back with an extended flail attack. Barrier Shield

Hold the right mouse button to deploy an energy barrier with lots of health.

Hold the right mouse button to deploy an energy barrier with lots of health. Shield Bash

When using the Barrier Shield you can charge forward to damage and knock enemies back.

When using the Barrier Shield you can charge forward to damage and knock enemies back. Rally

Buffs movement speed and health for all nearby allies.

Buffs movement speed and health for all nearby allies. Inspire

This is a passive AoE healing effect that’s triggered whenever you deal damage to enemies.

Cassidy

Role: DPS

DPS Peacekeeper

A high-damage revolver.

A high-damage revolver. Combat Roll

Get an instant reload and avoid incoming fire with a directional roll.

Get an instant reload and avoid incoming fire with a directional roll. Magnetic Grenade

A short-range grenade that magnetises towards the nearest enemy and explodes, dealing extra damage if it sticks to them first.

A short-range grenade that magnetises towards the nearest enemy and explodes, dealing extra damage if it sticks to them first. Deadeye

Enter a sharpshooter mode where you lock onto every enemy in sight before unloading a volley of lethal, highly accurate shots.

D.Va

Role: Tank

Tank Fusion Cannons

Primary damage dealers, work like full-auto shotguns.

Primary damage dealers, work like full-auto shotguns. Light Gun

When out of the mech, D.Va’s primary is an automatic pistol.

When out of the mech, D.Va’s primary is an automatic pistol. Boosters

Jet through the air in the direction you’re facing.

Jet through the air in the direction you’re facing. Defense Matrix

Block incoming fire.

Block incoming fire. Micro Missiles

Fire a small volley of mini rockets.

Fire a small volley of mini rockets. Self-Destruct

Eject from the mech as it hurtles forward, exploding after a short delay.

Eject from the mech as it hurtles forward, exploding after a short delay. Call Mech

Survive out of the mech for long enough and you can spawn in a replacement.

Survive out of the mech for long enough and you can spawn in a replacement. Eject

Escape from the Mech if it takes too much damage and continue fighting on foot.

Doomfist

Role: Tank

Tank Hand Cannon

A short-range primary weapon with shotgun-like spread. Reloads automatically.

A short-range primary weapon with shotgun-like spread. Reloads automatically. Rocket Punch

Charge power punch that launches you forward and knocks the target back. Extra damage if you knock an enemy into a wall.

Charge power punch that launches you forward and knocks the target back. Extra damage if you knock an enemy into a wall. Seismic Slam

Jump up and then smash back into the ground, dealing AoE damage.

Jump up and then smash back into the ground, dealing AoE damage. Power Block

A small energy shield that blocks damage and converts it into charge for your Rocket Punch.

A small energy shield that blocks damage and converts it into charge for your Rocket Punch. Meteor Strike

Leap through the air and then aim the reticule to decide where you land, before striking the targeted area and dealing massive damage.

Echo

Role: DPS

DPS Tri-Shot

Fires three projectiles in a triangular arrangement.

Fires three projectiles in a triangular arrangement. Sticky Bombs

A small barrage of sticky bombs detonates after a short fuse.

A small barrage of sticky bombs detonates after a short fuse. Flight

A quick, forward-facing burst of flight followed by a short duration in which you can fly freely.

A quick, forward-facing burst of flight followed by a short duration in which you can fly freely. Focusing Beam

A beam of very high damage that does even more damage to targets who are low on health.

A beam of very high damage that does even more damage to targets who are low on health. Duplicate

Copy a targeted enemy to bolster your ranks. Stops the enemy from switching Overwatch 2 characters until you’re done.

Copy a targeted enemy to bolster your ranks. Stops the enemy from switching Overwatch 2 characters until you’re done. Glide

Instead of jumping and falling, Echo and glide after jumping.

Genji

Role: DPS

DPS Shuriken

A precise burst of three shurikens with your left mouse button, or an arced horizontal throw if you use the right mouse button.

A precise burst of three shurikens with your left mouse button, or an arced horizontal throw if you use the right mouse button. Deflect

Send incoming projectiles back at the enemy, blocking melee and projectile damage too.

Send incoming projectiles back at the enemy, blocking melee and projectile damage too. Swift Strike

A fast dash attack in which you strike an enemy with your sword. Any elimination you get as Genji resets this dash.

A fast dash attack in which you strike an enemy with your sword. Any elimination you get as Genji resets this dash. Dragonblade

Buffs Genji’s sword attack so you deal more damage, can dash further, and strike more often.

Buffs Genji’s sword attack so you deal more damage, can dash further, and strike more often. Cyber-Agility

Wall-climb and double-jump.

Hanzo

Role: DPS

DPS Storm Bow

A bow and arrow. Can be charged for a more damaging shot.

A bow and arrow. Can be charged for a more damaging shot. Storm Arrows

A volley of five arrows that deal less damage.

A volley of five arrows that deal less damage. Sonic Arrow

Shoot an arrow that detects any nearby enemies for a short duration.

Shoot an arrow that detects any nearby enemies for a short duration. Lunge

Double-jump.

Double-jump. Dragonstrike

Fires a Dragon Spirit forward, dealing massive damage to any enemy it passes through.

Fires a Dragon Spirit forward, dealing massive damage to any enemy it passes through. Wall Climb

Exactly that. Jump towards a wall and Hanzon will start scrambling up it.

Junker Queen

Role: Tank

Tank Scattergun

Pump-action shotgun for close-range fights.

Pump-action shotgun for close-range fights. Jagged Blade

Throw this knife to deal damage, then use the skill again to pull it back to you, tugging any stuck enemy along with it. Inflicts a wounding effect on enemies, which deals damage over time.

Throw this knife to deal damage, then use the skill again to pull it back to you, tugging any stuck enemy along with it. Inflicts a wounding effect on enemies, which deals damage over time. Commanding Shout

Gain temporary health and movement speed buffs for you and any nearby teammates.

Gain temporary health and movement speed buffs for you and any nearby teammates. Carnage

Wound all enemies in front of you.

Wound all enemies in front of you. Rampage

Charge forward, wounding enemies. This deals damage over time and prevents them from healing.

Charge forward, wounding enemies. This deals damage over time and prevents them from healing. Adrenaline Rush

Convert wound damage into self-heals.

Junkrat

Role: DPS

DPS Frag Launcher

Fire bouncing grenades at enemies.

Fire bouncing grenades at enemies. Concussion Mine

A mine that detonates, knocking enemies back a great distance.

A mine that detonates, knocking enemies back a great distance. Steel Trap

A bear trap prevents anyone caught inside it from moving until it breaks.

A bear trap prevents anyone caught inside it from moving until it breaks. Rip-Tire

Turn into a spinning tire of death, drive into the enemy ranks, and detonate for huge damage.

Turn into a spinning tire of death, drive into the enemy ranks, and detonate for huge damage. Total Mayhem

Drop a cluster of bombs upon being eliminated, and take no damage from your own explosives.

Kiriko

Role: Support

Support Healing Ofuda

Throw healing Ofuda papers out, which can home in on targeted allies and deliver HP.

Throw healing Ofuda papers out, which can home in on targeted allies and deliver HP. Kunai

Throwing knives that deal extra critical damage.

Throwing knives that deal extra critical damage. Swift Step

Teleport to an ally.

Teleport to an ally. Protection Suzu

Throw a charm that makes allies temporarily invulnerable and removes most negative effects.

Throw a charm that makes allies temporarily invulnerable and removes most negative effects. Kitsune Rush

Sends a spirit fox forward. Any allies who follow in its wake gain huge buffs to movement speed, attack speed, and shortening cooldowns.

Lucio

Role: Support

Support Sonic Amplifier

Fire a short-range projectile that deals low damage on impact.

Fire a short-range projectile that deals low damage on impact. Soundwave

Alt-fire for the Sonic Amplifier. Shoots a blast of sonic energy that knocks enemies back a considerable distance.

Alt-fire for the Sonic Amplifier. Shoots a blast of sonic energy that knocks enemies back a considerable distance. Crossfade

Choose between an area of effect heal and a speed boost for you and your nearby allies.

Choose between an area of effect heal and a speed boost for you and your nearby allies. Amp It Up

Buffs the effect of Crossfade.

Buffs the effect of Crossfade. Sound Barrier

A temporary shot of extra health for nearby allies.

A temporary shot of extra health for nearby allies. Wall Ride

A passive movement ability that allows you to glide around walls at great speeds.

Mei

Role: DPS

DPS Endothermic Blaster

Short-range hose of frost damage that slows enemy movement. The alt-fire launches a long-range icicle that deals high damage.

Short-range hose of frost damage that slows enemy movement. The alt-fire launches a long-range icicle that deals high damage. Cryo-Freeze

Freeze yourself in a block of healing ice, granting invulnerability for as long as the ice block is active.

Freeze yourself in a block of healing ice, granting invulnerability for as long as the ice block is active. Ice Wall

Erect a wall of ice to block enemy movement and line of sight. Each pillar of the ice wall can be destroyed.

Erect a wall of ice to block enemy movement and line of sight. Each pillar of the ice wall can be destroyed. Blizzard

Send out a drone that freezes enemies in a wide area of effect.

Mercy

Role: Support

Support Caduceus Staff

Hold the left mouse button to shoot a healing ray at a targeted ally.

Hold the left mouse button to shoot a healing ray at a targeted ally. Caduceus Blaster

A low-damage, full-auto pistol.

A low-damage, full-auto pistol. Guardian Angel

Launches mercy towards an ally. While flying towards the ally Mercy can accelerate the leap by jumping, or leap further upwards by crouching.

Launches mercy towards an ally. While flying towards the ally Mercy can accelerate the leap by jumping, or leap further upwards by crouching. Resurrect

Revive a fallen comrade.

Revive a fallen comrade. Angelic Descent

Stay high above the battlefield with a very slow descent speed.

Stay high above the battlefield with a very slow descent speed. Valkyrie

Full flight control for a short duration, with enhanced abilities.

Moira

Role: Support

Support Biotic Grasp

Hold to channel a heal to all allies in front of you. This consumes Moira’s biotic energy resource. The alt-fire turns the channel into a damage-dealing one, which also regenerates your biotic energy.

Hold to channel a heal to all allies in front of you. This consumes Moira’s biotic energy resource. The alt-fire turns the channel into a damage-dealing one, which also regenerates your biotic energy. Biotic Orb

Shoot a bouncing orb of biotic energy that either heals allies or hurts enemies in its area of effect.

Shoot a bouncing orb of biotic energy that either heals allies or hurts enemies in its area of effect. Fade

Turn invisible, invulnerable, and move faster for a short amount of time to escape. You can’t use other abilities while Fade is active.

Turn invisible, invulnerable, and move faster for a short amount of time to escape. You can’t use other abilities while Fade is active. Coalescence

This Ult fires a beam that either heals allies or damages enemies.

Orisa

Role: Tank

Tank Augmented Fusion Driver

An energy-based rotary cannon that overheats if firing for an extended period of time.

An energy-based rotary cannon that overheats if firing for an extended period of time. Energy Javelin

Throw a javelin at an enemy to stun them, deal damage, and knock them back. This deals more damage if you knock them into a wall.

Throw a javelin at an enemy to stun them, deal damage, and knock them back. This deals more damage if you knock them into a wall. Fortify

Buffs your health, reduces damage taken, and slows down how quickly your primary weapon overheats for a short duration.

Buffs your health, reduces damage taken, and slows down how quickly your primary weapon overheats for a short duration. Javelin Spin

Twirl the javelin around in front of you, destroying projectiles, blocking melee damage, buffing your movement speed, and pushing enemies back.

Twirl the javelin around in front of you, destroying projectiles, blocking melee damage, buffing your movement speed, and pushing enemies back. Terra Surge

Suck enemies in and trap them in place, before gaining all the buffs of Fortify and unleashing a burst of damage.

Pharah

Role: DPS

DPS Rocket Launcher

Rain long-range rocket projectiles down on your enemies.

Rain long-range rocket projectiles down on your enemies. Jump Jet

Fly upwards to gain a good view of the battlefield.

Fly upwards to gain a good view of the battlefield. Concussive Blast

An explosive blast that knocks enemies back around the area of impact.

An explosive blast that knocks enemies back around the area of impact. Barrage

A huge, continuous volley of mini-rockets.

A huge, continuous volley of mini-rockets. Hover Jets

Hover in place when in the air.

Reaper

Role: DPS

DPS Hellfire Shotguns

Short-range primary weapon.

Short-range primary weapon. Shadow Step

Target a location and teleport there.

Target a location and teleport there. Wraith Form

Gain temporary invulnerability and movement speed buffs, cannot shoot while active.

Gain temporary invulnerability and movement speed buffs, cannot shoot while active. Death Blossom

Damage all nearby enemies with a spinning barrage of shotgun blasts.

Damage all nearby enemies with a spinning barrage of shotgun blasts. The Reaping

Damage enemies to heal.

Reinhardt

Role: Tank

Tank Rocket Hammer

A massive, rocket-powered hammer that deals a lot of melee damage.

A massive, rocket-powered hammer that deals a lot of melee damage. Charge

Run straight head, sweeping up enemies in your way and slamming them into the next wall. You can cancel Charge too and steer it slightly – so you can send enemies flying off the map without joining them.

Run straight head, sweeping up enemies in your way and slamming them into the next wall. You can cancel Charge too and steer it slightly – so you can send enemies flying off the map without joining them. Fire Strike

Sends a projectile of fire at enemies.

Sends a projectile of fire at enemies. Barrier Field

Hold the right mouse button to deploy a huge energy shield that blocks all incoming projectiles. The shield has a very large health pool.

Hold the right mouse button to deploy a huge energy shield that blocks all incoming projectiles. The shield has a very large health pool. Earthshatter

Smash the ground in front of you dealing massive damage and knocking enemies back in a frontal cone.

Roadhog

Role: Tank

Tank Scrap Gun

A shotgun that shoots scrap metal – very high spread. Alt-fire launches a ball of scrap that explodes on impact, letting you deal higher damage to far-away enemies.

A shotgun that shoots scrap metal – very high spread. Alt-fire launches a ball of scrap that explodes on impact, letting you deal higher damage to far-away enemies. Chain Hook

Throw to latch onto an enemy and drag them towards you.

Throw to latch onto an enemy and drag them towards you. Take a Breather

Eat some food to heal yourself and reduce how much damage you take.

Eat some food to heal yourself and reduce how much damage you take. Whole Hog

Turns the Scrap Gun into a full-auto death machine with no reload, a higher rate of fire, and a huge knockback effect.

Sigma

Role: Tank

Tank Hyperspheres

Launch two charges which explode, dealing damage in an area of effect. This deals a huge amount of damage if you can land it consistently.

Launch two charges which explode, dealing damage in an area of effect. This deals a huge amount of damage if you can land it consistently. Kinetic Grasp

Absorb incoming projectiles and convert them into shields.

Absorb incoming projectiles and convert them into shields. Accretion

Throw a mass of rocks and debris at an enemy, knocking them back and dealing damage.

Throw a mass of rocks and debris at an enemy, knocking them back and dealing damage. Experimental Barrier

Cast a barrier that floats and can be placed very far away. You can recall this if you need to reposition it.

Cast a barrier that floats and can be placed very far away. You can recall this if you need to reposition it. Gravitic Flux

Change the laws of gravity for your enemies and then slam them back down into the dirt.

Sojourn

Role: DPS

DPS Railgun

A full-auto energy assault rifle that deals hit-scan damage. As you deal damage you effectively store energy to launch a more damaging alt-fire shot.

A full-auto energy assault rifle that deals hit-scan damage. As you deal damage you effectively store energy to launch a more damaging alt-fire shot. Power Slide

Slide across the ground and then cancel to jump through the air.

Slide across the ground and then cancel to jump through the air. Disruptor Shot

Fires an energy bubble, snaring and damaging enemies inside it.

Fires an energy bubble, snaring and damaging enemies inside it. Overclock

Provides infinite charge for the Railgun’s alt-fire.

Soldier: 76

Role: DPS

DPS Heavy Pulse Rifle

A full-auto assault rifle that deals solid damage.

A full-auto assault rifle that deals solid damage. Sprint

Hold shift to run faster.

Hold shift to run faster. Biotic Field

A throwable that deploys a healing area of effect for you and your teammates.

A throwable that deploys a healing area of effect for you and your teammates. Helix Rockets

Shoot a cluster of rockets that dead moderate damage on impact.

Shoot a cluster of rockets that dead moderate damage on impact. Tactical Visor

Activates aimbot.

Sombra

Role: DPS

DPS Machine Pistol

Two short-range machine pistols with a high spread.

Two short-range machine pistols with a high spread. Hack

Hold to hack enemies, which stops them from using abilities and marks them for your teammates – even through walls. Hack can also be used on health packs to make them spawn faster and stop enemies from using them.

Hold to hack enemies, which stops them from using abilities and marks them for your teammates – even through walls. Hack can also be used on health packs to make them spawn faster and stop enemies from using them. Stealth

Become invisible and move faster. You can become detected if you get too close to enemies.

Become invisible and move faster. You can become detected if you get too close to enemies. Translocator

Toss a beacon out that you can then teleport to.

Toss a beacon out that you can then teleport to. EMP

Deals 40% of all nearby enemies’ health as damage, hacks them, and destroys barriers.

Deals 40% of all nearby enemies’ health as damage, hacks them, and destroys barriers. Opportunist

You can see hurt enemies through walls and you deal an additional 40% damage towards hacked enemies.

Symmetra

Role: DPS

DPS Photon Projector

Close-range energy beam that does increasing damage.

Close-range energy beam that does increasing damage. Sentry Turret

Place up to three turrets that slow and damage enemies in their range. These effects can stack.

Place up to three turrets that slow and damage enemies in their range. These effects can stack. Teleporter

Create two temporary teleporters for instant map traversal.

Create two temporary teleporters for instant map traversal. Photon Barrier

Casts a gigantic energy barrier with so much health it’s almost impossible to destroy.

Torbjorn

Role: DPS

DPS Rivet Gun

Essentially a rifle that fires metal bolts. The rate of fire is slow, but it’s highly accurate. The alt-fire is a less accurate, short-range shot.

Essentially a rifle that fires metal bolts. The rate of fire is slow, but it’s highly accurate. The alt-fire is a less accurate, short-range shot. Forge Hammer

Hit an enemy to deal damage, or your own turret to repair it.

Hit an enemy to deal damage, or your own turret to repair it. Deploy Turret

A self-constructing auto turret that fires at any enemies in sight.

A self-constructing auto turret that fires at any enemies in sight. Overload

Get extra health, improved attack, movement speed, and reload speed.

Get extra health, improved attack, movement speed, and reload speed. Molten Core

Launch pools of molten metal that damage enemies that pass through, and deal extra damage to armour.

Tracer

Role: DPS

DPS Pulse Pistols

High-spread, short-range auto pistols.

High-spread, short-range auto pistols. Blink

An instant teleport in the direction you’re travelling in.

An instant teleport in the direction you’re travelling in. Recall

Rewind time and go back to your previous location, returning any lost health points in the process.

Rewind time and go back to your previous location, returning any lost health points in the process. Pulse Bomb

Throw a powerful sticky bomb that deals lots of damage.

Widowmaker

Role: DPS

DPS Widow’s Kiss

Standard fire is an assault rifle, alt-fire turns it into a scoper sniper rifle.

Standard fire is an assault rifle, alt-fire turns it into a scoper sniper rifle. Grappling Hook

Grapple to a ledge.

Grapple to a ledge. Venom Mine

A poison trap that detonates based on proximity, deals damage to affected enemies, and marks them so you can track their movement through walls.

A poison trap that detonates based on proximity, deals damage to affected enemies, and marks them so you can track their movement through walls. Infra-Sight

This basically gives your whole team wall hacks.

Winston

Role: Tank

Tank Tesla Cannon

Shoots electrical damage in a short-range arc in front of you. You can charge a ranged shot that deals extra damage.

Shoots electrical damage in a short-range arc in front of you. You can charge a ranged shot that deals extra damage. Jump Pack

Leap through the air, landing on an enemy deals damage to them.

Leap through the air, landing on an enemy deals damage to them. Barrier Projector

Deploy a huge dome that protects friendlies inside from enemy projectiles.

Deploy a huge dome that protects friendlies inside from enemy projectiles. Primal Rage

Gain a massive health buff and increase your melee speed, jump cooldown, and damage. Once active Winston can only use melee and jump.

Wrecking Ball

Role: Tank

Tank Quad Cannons

Four automatic hit-scan cannons dish out moderate damage. Most effective up close.

Four automatic hit-scan cannons dish out moderate damage. Most effective up close. Grappling Claw

Transform into a rolling metal ball and launch a grappling hook to act as your anchor. Swing around the anchor point dealing collision damage and knockback to enemies. You can use the Grappling Claw for a quick burst of acceleration, or to get up high.

Transform into a rolling metal ball and launch a grappling hook to act as your anchor. Swing around the anchor point dealing collision damage and knockback to enemies. You can use the Grappling Claw for a quick burst of acceleration, or to get up high. Roll

Transform into a metal ball that moves faster.

Transform into a metal ball that moves faster. Piledriver

When airborne and rolling, use this ability to slam into the ground, knocking enemies into the air and damaging them.

When airborne and rolling, use this ability to slam into the ground, knocking enemies into the air and damaging them. Adaptive Shield

Temporarily buff your health. The amount of health gained increases if there are more enemies nearby.

Temporarily buff your health. The amount of health gained increases if there are more enemies nearby. Minefield

Drop a massive cluster of proximity mines that deal high damage.

Zarya

Role: Tank

Tank Particle Cannon

A short-range beam of damaging energy. Alt-fire launches an orb of damaging energy. Both fire modes are more effective if Zarya has energy charged up.

A short-range beam of damaging energy. Alt-fire launches an orb of damaging energy. Both fire modes are more effective if Zarya has energy charged up. Particle Barrier

Create a barrier around yourself that absorbs incoming damage and charges your cannon. This has two charges but shares its charges with the Projected Barrier ability.

Create a barrier around yourself that absorbs incoming damage and charges your cannon. This has two charges but shares its charges with the Projected Barrier ability. Projected Barrier

Create a barrier around a teammate that absorbs incoming damage and charges your cannon.

Create a barrier around a teammate that absorbs incoming damage and charges your cannon. Graviton Surge

Fire a gravity well that sucks all nearby enemies towards it. This is an Ult that works well in combination with damage-dealing Ults.

Zenyatta

Role: Support

Support Orb of Destruction

Hurl a damage-dealing orb at enemies. Alt-fire is a charge shot that can one-shot some low-health characters.

Hurl a damage-dealing orb at enemies. Alt-fire is a charge shot that can one-shot some low-health characters. Orb of Discord

Attach an orb to an enemy that increases the amount of damage they take.

Attach an orb to an enemy that increases the amount of damage they take. Orb of Harmony

Attach an orb to a teammate that heals them.

Attach an orb to a teammate that heals them. Snap Kick

A rapid melee kick that deals damage and massive knockback.

A rapid melee kick that deals damage and massive knockback. Transcendence

This Ult creates a huge area of effect that grants healing and faster movement speed to all nearby allies. Zenyatta is invulnerable while using Transcendence.

And there you have it, all the Overwatch 2 characters and what they can do, summed up in one handy guide. You can also read up on all of the Overwatch 2 maps, as well as our thoughts on the current Overwatch 2 tier list based on our experience with the game.

Additional contributions by Iain Harris.