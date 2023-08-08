Overwatch 2 continues generating hype as one of the biggest multiplayer games today. Blizzard has poured its heart into Overwatch 2 and its cast of heroes since the game’s release, working to keep the fanbase occupied with hundreds of fun hours of blood-pumping gameplay. The developers have now dropped a new Overwatch 2 Invasion trailer revealing the game’s upcoming chapter, its new support hero Illari, lore-filled story missions, and thrilling game modes.

Overwatch 2 Invasion is one of the game’s most exciting seasons to date, packing a powerful punch of features, such as PvE content like story missions and an all-new PvP core game mode. The upcoming chapter’s fresh trailer showcases the new hero Illari, a support character. She is wielding a massive solar-powered gunblade that looks to bear the sun’s radiant energy itself.

While Illari’s backstory and kit weren’t yet detailed by Blizzard, you can see the 38th hero in action alongside her giant glowing weapon in the trailer. The video also shows Invasion’s upcoming permanent game mode Flashpoint, as well as its two new accompanying maps. If you’re interested in PvE content, there’s tons of story to look forward to as well.

With the sixth season comes Overwatch 2’s next saga of story missions, which means there’s plenty of narrative-heavy content to go around. The primary three action-packed missions that take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg are described by Blizzard as having “massive maps with complex objectives, and an in-depth storyline that will guide you along the way.”

From co-op missions to story, Invasion is bringing a ton of content. If you’re a sucker for cosmetics, then you’ll also be happy to see plenty of new skins. Ana, Ashe, Pharah, Roadhog, Symmetra, Zarya, and more characters are all getting new Invasion Null Sector enemy-inspired skins. For more information on Invasion, you can check Blizzard’s in-depth rundown of the season here.

If you’re excited for Illari, be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 tier list for an overview of the best characters you can play right now. Alternatively, look through our in-depth guide on all of the Overwatch 2 characters if you want to know more about each hero and what they bring to the game.