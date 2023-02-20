Overwatch 2 competitive rank fix update coming very soon

With Overwatch 2 Season 3 well underway there are still many changes on the horizon for Blizzard’s FPS game, with an official update now outlining how Overwatch 2 matchmaking adjustments are underway for those getting put in the wrong bracket.

Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss outlines when we’ll be hearing more about Overwatch matchmaking changes. The system has has been heavily criticised on Twitter post-release, with fans demanding that Blizzard do something about it.

“Hi Jared! Is it possible to get some updates about the current MM situation?” writes one Twitter user. “The changes the devs deployed didn’t change anything and as an example, I have the issue as Master player that I get pulled into Silver, Gold, and Plat matches. Something is very wrong with it.”

“I believe we’ll have updates next week in Aaron’s blog,” Neuss says in response. “Some improvements were made but a new round of changes are coming behind the scenes after the weekend.”

In Overwatch 2 competitive there are seven ranks that are divided by skill level, but it looks like many are still having issues going into matches with players of both higher and lower tiers.

This effort to be more transparent has been going on for a few weeks from Blizzard, with Neuss referring to the semi-regular blog updates from the dev team, and Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller. So, expect more this week and get that popcorn ready.

We don’t know exactly when the next Overwatch 2 developer blog will be, but this week is as good a time as any. While you can currently look at how Overwatch 2 MMR actually works, it still seems like the system is a tad broken when putting players into brackets.

