Overwatch 2 season 3 release date, new map, and events

Believe it or not, the Overwatch 2 season 3 release date is rapidly approaching. It might seem like only a hop, skip, and a jump since season 2 kicked off at the beginning of December, but a new year means a new season, and more content to go with it.

As the Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event rages on, we’ve begun to turn our sights to the near future and what we can expect from one of the best PC games in recent years. Blizzard’s initial launch roadmap tails off after Overwatch 2 season 2, so we have slightly less to go on in terms of new heroes, maps, and events. That said, here’s everything we know that’s confirmed for Overwatch 2 season 3 so far, with a dash of speculation for luck.

Overwatch 2 season 3 release date

The Overwatch 2 season 3 release date is yet to be officially announced, but we expect it to begin on February 7. Blizzard confirmed prior to Overwatch 2’s launch that the new seasonal model will “deliver new content to the game every nine weeks” – so while this date hasn’t officially been locked in, it’s a pretty safe bet.

While the previous two seasons have included the hero debuts of Kiriko and Ramattra alongside new Overwatch 2 maps, Blizzard has clarified that the multiplayer game’s seasonal content is due to alternate between a new hero and map per season going forward. We already know that hero 37 is set to be “a stronger support” but it’s highly likely this addition to the roster will debut as part of season 4, while season 3 will focus on expanding the map roster instead. If you’re holding out for this upcoming hero, be sure to check out our guides to Overwatch 2 support heroes for some handy pointers.

Overwatch 2 season 3 upcoming events

As for upcoming events for Overwatch 2 season 3, we’ve got no word on whether we can expect a Valentine’s Day event after the conclusion of the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year event. It would certainly be a first for the series, and therefore somewhat unlikely, but fans have been clamouring for it and we can’t rule it out for Overwatch 2 season 3 just yet.

The Overwatch 2 PvE mode is also on Blizzard’s docket for 2023, but whether it’ll make its appearance over the course of the next few months is still unknown. Regardless, the Overwatch 2 battle pass is guaranteed to receive a refresh of new skins, emotes, and voice lines galore as part of season 3’s release.

That’s all the details we’ve got for Overwatch 2 season 3 for the time being. Be sure to check back towards the close of season 2 for further clarification on upcoming heroes, maps, and events. Many of the Overwatch 2 characters have received a rework to their kit since the game’s debut, so be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 tier list if you need to brush up on the current meta. If you’re still a bit green, it’s worth taking a look at our Overwatch 2 roles primer, which will help you get to grips with your chosen hero and help you climb the Overwatch 2 ranks faster than ever.