Overwatch 2 voice actor Lucie Pohl wants Mercy to shave her legs

Overwatch 2 voice actor Lucie Pohl, who voices Mercy, wants female-identifying people to know that being a strong woman doesn't mean acting like a man.

Overwatch 2 voice actor Lucie Pohl wants Mercy to shave her legs: Overwatch voice actor Lucie Pohl stands with her hand on her face.
Whitney Meers

Published:

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 voice actor Lucie Pohl wants to see a scene where Mercy, the character she voices, shaves her legs in the popular Blizzard FPS game. Speaking to PCGamesN about the impact the Swiss healer has had on the wider gaming community, the Overwatch 2 VA believes that her character can stand for so much more than just being a pretty, strong woman.

“Next time I’m in an Overwatch session, I’m going to tell them to put in a scene where Mercy shaves,” says German-born Pohl, who is also a comedian and the mastermind behind playful podcast, Immigrant Jam. Her suggestion is part of a broader conversation regarding depictions of female characters in video games.

YouTube Thumbnail

In an interview with PCGamesN (coming soon), Pohl also suggests it would be “revolutionary” for a character in a game to be unable to fight because they are on their period.

The discussion covers a breadth of topics relating to Pohl’s role as Mercy and the overall environment for women in gaming. A fan-favorite support hero, Mercy has grown iconic for being beautiful, empathetic, and brilliant. As such, Mercy has become a role model for many people, and for young women in particular.

Lucie Pohl interview: Overwatch's Mercy on why representation matters: Mercy comes to someone's aid.

Speaking about toxicity towards women in gaming, she tells PCGamesN that often women “go to something else when they may have been very good at whatever they were doing in that world [gaming]. And I think that’s sad,” she says.

However, she is adamant that succeeding in the space doesn’t necessarily mean leaning into expectations that strong women shouldn’t be vulnerable and must hide their emotions.

“To be a strong woman doesn’t mean you have to be a man,” she says, suggesting one of the things she loves most about Mercy is that the character outwardly appears to be a trope in the multiplayer game but is actually highly three-dimensional given her scientific background and commitment to integrity.

If you’re Mercy superfan, be sure to see where she stands on our Overwatch 2 tier list. Or, check out our guide to the best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes if you’re trying to break free of your reputation as a Hanzo main.

In 2009, Whitney ditched her budding legal career to become a video game journalist, focusing on both Destiny and Destiny 2, primarily, alongside games such as Valheim and Civilization 6. Her work features in Newsweek, USA Today/For the Win, TheGamer, HuffPost, and more.

Latest posts
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.