Want to know who the best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes are? The Overwatch 2 beta has given fans of Blizzard’s popular FPS game the opportunity to try out a revamped roster of heroes. It’s no secret that some of the heroes in Overwatch 2 have been overhauled this time around, gaining new passive abilities and in some cases, switching Overwatch 2 roles entirely.

When it comes to picking a DPS hero though, there’s 17 to choose from. Fortunately, we’ve whittled the options down to the top five best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes that we recommend. For our list, we’ve opted to focus on the best DPS heroes for every situation.

The Overwatch 2 beta currently runs until May 17, so we recommend getting in on the action while you still can., We’ve got the lowdown on the Overwatch 2 system requirements you need to play the game as well as everything you need to know about the eventual Overwatch 2 release date. Without further ado, let’s jump into the best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes.

Soldier: 76

Returning Overwatch players might be surprised to see Soldier: 76 earning a spot on this list, but his rework has thrust him into the spotlight. There’s a few new noteworthy benefits to Soldier: 76’s DPS kit, in addition to the meta changes in Overwatch 2 that make this hero a great pick.

To start, Soldier: 76 excels against one tank as his primary weapon shreds through shields in seconds. The tank change, coupled with the lack of stun effects, has seen Solider: 76 drastically rise up in the ranks. He also benefits from the new passive ability which hastens his movement speed by 10%, meaning he can get away from trouble fast. Back all this up with his ability to self-heal and you’ve got yourself a DPS hero that dominates at close to medium range combat.

Sojourn

Introducing former Overwatch captain and brand-new hero to Overwatch 2, Sojourn. Equipped with a rapid-firing energy rifle, Sojourn fires deadly projectiles while simultaneously building up her secondary fire which doubles as a railgun. When fully charged, her railgun deals a minimum of 100 damage per shot, and this shot instantly hits the target unlike her energy rifle.

Sojourn’s all about fighting at mid range, with great mobility and an artillery to boot. Combine this with her power slide, disruptor shot abilities, and her ultimate to create a very effective fighter.

Genji

The removal of stun abilities for heroes makes Genji an even stronger pick than before – he’s having his best game yet in Overwatch 2 with the lean towards the neutral game. Now, the ninja can use his Dragonblade ability without suddenly being stopped in his tracks. This change also makes Genji’s incredible mobility that much better, allowing him to flank opponents without fear.

When timed correctly, Genji’s Deflect can get him out of any sticky situations he might find himself in. The removal of stuns has caused some debate in the Overwatch community, but for now, it’s a great time to be a Genji main.

Sombra

Sombra’s redesign makes her a worthy competitor as one of the top DPS heroes in Overwatch 2, especially when it comes to how much damage she can cause in team vs team scenarios. In Overwatch 2, Sombra’s Hack has been buffed to temporarily increase the amount of damage taken by opponents by 40%. This can be crucial in team clashes as you can hand pick which enemy hero you want your team to eliminate.

Sombra’s Hack on health packs and enemies has also been buffed – now the ability doesn’t break her invisibility. This has large ramifications for Sombra as she can stay hidden throughout most of the game, giving her plenty of time to set up her disruption abilities. Sombra can break down barriers for just a second, but that’s enough time to cause some real damage with a coordinated team.

Bastion

Finally, you’re going to need some serious firepower to take down the tanks in Overwatch 2, and the latest version of Bastion is up to the task. The loveable robot has ditched his self-heal for an offensive ability. Bastion’s alternate fire lets it launch bouncing sticky bombs. The rework has also adjusted Bastion’s primary fire in Recon mode, dropping all bullet spread to give it perfectly accurate shots every time.

Instead of the Tank mode ultimate from the first game, Bastion switches to Artillery mode, which gives it the ability to order three artillery strikes anywhere on the map. To top it off, Bastion can move around while in Sentry form, adding a set of wheels to its devastating minigun. All in all, Bastion’s new set of abilities and kit mean he can dish out enough damage to take down the best tanks in Overwatch 2.

And there you have it, those are the best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes. If you’re new to the best multiplayer games like Overwatch and you want to learn more, we highly recommend checking out our Overwatch 2 tier list to quickly break down which heroes are the best in their respective roles.