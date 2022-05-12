Trying to find the best Overwatch 2 support heroes? With the new 5v5 team composition change in Overwatch 2, it’s harder for support heroes to survive as there’s only one tank on the team to protect them. Support players are more vulnerable, but they do have a new passive ability to help them out, which means they can now heal automatically after leaving combat for a few seconds.

In our best Overwatch 2 support heroes list, we’re focusing on which support heroes are considered the best in every scenario. Ultimately, they need to heal, buff, and provide utility for the other players. Thankfully, there are more opportunities to run around the map, giving support heroes the chance to flank and dive into fights. High mobility, healing, and damage dealing is key after all.

With the reworks and changes to heroes in Blizzard’s FPS game, there’s a large focus on the best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes and their new speed boost passive, giving support players a tough job on their hands. Before we get into it, we’ve also collated an Overwatch 2 tier list with our top meta picks for each role. Plus, if you’re still trying to decide which role best suits your gameplay, check out our Overwatch 2 roles explained guide to help pick your main.

The best Overwatch 2 support heroes are:

Lúcio

Moira

Ana

Lucio

With only one tank on the map, support players need to make sure they’re picking the best hero to keep them alive and first and foremost. There’s a debate around Lúcio being a bit overpowered, but perhaps that’s because the other support picks are a little underpowered.

Following the removal of crowd control abilities, there’s a lot of room on the map which Lúcio can take full advantage of using his Wall Ride passive. For support heroes, mobility is key and Lúcio is a speed demon. Lúcio was already capable of getting out of harm’s way in an instant, but the new passive ability for support heroes means he’s always a constant presence on the battlefield.

Moira

Plenty of heroes in Overwatch 2 have received ability reworks, but Moira is one of the few that hasn’t. Moira remains the same great healer she was in Overwatch 1, and that’s one of the big reasons why we’ve picked her for our best support heroes in Overwatch 2 list.

Compared to the other heroes, Moira’s survivability is arguably the best in the game. Her Fade ability gives her a moment to become temporarily invulnerable, allowing her to avoid any dangerous situation she finds herself in while taking a moment to utilise that all important passive healing. Moira’s Coalescence ultimate sends out a long-range beam to heal allies while also damaging enemies it passes through. With one less tank, Moira is suitably prepared for Overwatch 2’s shift to a brawly meta.

Ana

Another support hero taking advantage of biotic abilities is Ana, our final pick on this list. She comes with a nice selection of tools, from her Biotic Rifle and Sleep Dart, to the Biotic Grenade – they’re all capable of helping Ana keep her distance while doing effective damage. She’s not as speedy as the likes of Lúcio, but where she falters in speed, she makes up for in other areas.

Ana’s Biotic Grenade doubles as a healing denial tool, perfect for coordinated teams as you can target which heroes you want to take down. One well-timed Sleep Dart can shut down an attack completely, and Ana’s Nano Boost can change the tide of battle, boosting damage by 50% to a single target while also taking less damage from attacks. With this many tools at her disposal, a good Ana has the potential to heavily influence the outcome of a match.

And those are the best Overwatch 2 support heroes. If you’re looking for a similar list for the best Overwatch 2 tank heroes, you’re in luck. We also have a list of all the confirmed Overwatch 2 maps in case you haven’t been keeping up with one of the best multiplayer games. Though the Overwatch 2 beta is set to end on May 17, stay tuned as Blizzard has stated there’s going to be more beta opportunities this year.