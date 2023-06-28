Overwatch 2 season 6 release date speculation, PvE mode, Flashpoint

When is the Overwatch 2 season 6 release date? Overwatch 2 looks to improve its offerings yet again for fans of the Blizzard game, and introduces new modes, features, a new hero, and updates with season six.

Whilst there is no set release date for Overwatch 2 season 6 just yet, we have looked into the game’s past and speculated on when you can expect it to launch. Excitingly, there is also a new hero to discuss, and we’re already wondering where they’ll slot in our tier list, as well as how they’ll perform in the new game modes Blizzard has planned.

Overwatch 2 season 6 release time

The Overwatch 2 season 6 release time is expected at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Overwatch 2 operates on a nine-week seasonal rotation, so we can expect season 6 to last until Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Overwatch 2 season 6 new hero

Overwatch 2 season 6 will see a new support hero added to the roster. They’ll be the first new addition since Lifeweaver was added in season 4, but little else is known about them currently.

As seen in the Overwatch 2: Invasion reveal trailer, the new support hero looks to be very fast, and very mobile, as we don’t actually see much of their design while they flit around healing heroes in battle.

Overwatch 2 Flashpoint

Flashpoint is a new PvP game mode arriving in Overwatch 2 season 6 and will bring with it two new maps in the form of New Junk City and Survasa. Flashpoint combines Control and the now-removed Assault into a new mode. Teams will compete over one capture point and the first team to score three points wins the round. Once captured, the point will move to a different area of the map.

As Flashpoint maps are “much larger” than any Blizzard has made for Overwatch before, it could take a while for players to get familiar with the possible capture point spawns. In a tweet, Blizzard showed some of its Flashpoint game mode via a short clip.

Overwatch 2 PvE Invasion mode

Overwatch 2 season 6 also introduces the first Overwatch PvE mode, known as Invasion. These story missions are co-op that will continue the narrative of Overwatch 2 and the history behind the hero collective.

Following the events of the short, Recall, which sees Winston attempting to gather the heroes together to solve the world’s problems. Invasion missions will reintroduce Null Sector and task the heroes with stopping their onslaught. These three PvE missions will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg in massive maps with complex objectives and an in-depth storyline. “This is the proper canon for Overwatch,” Blizzard said in a developer livestream.

As well as Invasion, you can take part in an all-new co-op event on King’s Row which opens up areas of the map previously unseen. Working as a team, you’ll push a bot on a mission to save the Omnic Underworld from Null Sector with new objectives and new enemies.

Season 6 also introduces Hero Mastery. These missions contain challenges for individual heroes which will test your skills with the aim of perfecting your gameplay via high scores for each character.

Overwatch 2 season 6 updates

Overwatch 2 season 6 will update game mechanics as well as introduce new features. The return of the progression system is the most notable one here. The progression system didn’t carry over from Overwatch 1 but it will take on a new form in Overwatch 2. Individual hero progress can be tracked and the further you get, the more rewards you unlock, including badges and name cards.

That’s everything you can look forward to following the Overwatch 2 season 6 release time. Start saving up those Overwatch 2 credits and coins if you’re desperate for a new look for your favourite Overwatch 2 characters. In the meantime, check out more of the best PC games you can get stuck into while you wait for the new season.