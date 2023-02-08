Overwatch 2 season 3 battle pass sparks credits vs coins confusion

Among the changes made for Overwatch 2 season 3 is an increase to free rewards available in the battle pass for the FPS game, but its implementation is causing confusion among players. Blizzard has ramped up the ability to earn rewards without spending real money in the latest Overwatch 2 season, but its choice of colour makes the credit rewards look too similar to the paid premium currency.

The return of Overwatch 2 Credits – previously known as ‘Legacy Credits’ – is a welcome way to earn more cosmetic items without needing to spend money in season three. Credits, the currency earned by players during the original Overwatch and carried over to its sequel, can be used to buy a range of items from the Overwatch 2 shop instead of using the paid-for Overwatch Coins that can be bought with real money.

Overwatch Credits are displayed in Overwatch 2 as a white, rounded C-shaped logo with two lines on the right side. Conversely, the logo for Overwatch Coins is a golden, hexagonal C-shape with the same pair of lines. The two icons are fairly similar in shape, so the colour is the most easily distinguishable feature between them.

This has led players to express confusion after they logged in and saw a golden currency logo scattered across the Overwatch 2 season 3 battle pass, only to wonder why it wasn’t adding to their Overwatch Coins total. The logo displayed is correctly that of the Overwatch Credits you’ll earn, but their golden colour makes them easily mistakable for the paid Overwatch Coins.

Several other big live service games offer enough premium currency upon completing their battle pass that it pays for the price of the premium track, thus encouraging players to grind out the levels each season in order to cover the cost of the next pass. It’s easy to see, then, why players might have assumed they were getting the paid-for Coins – especially if the players in question didn’t check social media or the Blizzard forums to see that the legacy currency was returning.

“I read the post where they announced the 1500 free credits and 500 premium credits, and I assumed those were both the new credits,” one user on a season three discussion thread remarks, “I was so naïve, thinking you could earn more Overwatch Coins for free.” Another player, who says they never played the original, adds, “I had no clue there were different currencies and that they look extremely similar.”

Consider this a warning, then – there’s certainly plenty of Credits in the season 3 battle pass, whether you’re looking at the free track or the premium offering, and it’s a definitely step up from the rewards offered in the first two seasons. However, you won’t be getting your 1,000 Overwatch Coins back through leveling it up if you do opt to purchase the premium pass.

