Overwatch Sojourn gameplay trailer and details have arrived

Two years to the day after the game’s last new hero arrived, we’ve got the Overwatch Sojourn gameplay trailer and a host of details on the new playable character. Sojourn is playable as part of the Overwatch 2 beta, and today Blizzard has offered a more extensive look at what players can expect once the preview opens to a wide audience.

Some of the Overwatch 2 Sojourn abilities were teased as far back as the first gameplay trailer in 2019, but they’ve evolved for the hero’s current form. Sojourn still has a railgun as her primary weapon. In its current form, the primary fire is a rapid machine gun-style attack that’ll build up energy on hit. You can discharge that energy with the secondary fire, which is your traditional railgun shot.

Disrupter Shot is an AOE that can snare enemies and deal damage over time – the snare property, naturally, also helps Sojourn build up that railgun charge as enemies are slowed down. Her Power Slide works as advertised, but you can also cancel it at any time into a high jump for added mobility.

Sojourn’s ultimate ability is Overclock, which auto-charges railgun energy. While it’s active, the charged shots will pierce enemies.

You can see the action above, or get a bit of lore in the trailer below. You can also get a more detailed breakdown of those abilities on the official site.

The Overwatch 2 beta release date is set for April 26.