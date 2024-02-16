If Palworld cheats are ruining your day, you aren’t alone. As cheating and hackers prevent some players from logging onto official servers, developer Pocketpair says it’s ramping up its countermeasures against such troublemakers, which are now set to include an “external anti-cheat solution.” The open-world survival crafting RPG that’s packed with Pokemon style Pals remains the third most played game on Steam following an incredible initial surge that saw it top Counter-Strike 2 and reach the second highest ever peak on the Valve platform.

“Currently, some users are unable to connect to official servers due to cheating and the influence of fraudulent activities,” Palworld developer Pocketpair writes in a statement shared via the Steam store page for the open-world game and social platforms including X/Twitter. It continues, “We have confirmed that some players are unable to play the game properly. As a company, we do not tolerate any fraudulent activity or cheating, and we are working on measures to deal with it strictly and as a priority.”

Following its launch, the developer said it was “currently difficult to completely prevent all cheating,” but seeing players left unable to connect to official Palworld servers is certainly cause for concern. As such, the team has several measures in the pipeline to further its action against cheaters.

“First of all, we plan to release a player list function for servers in an update at the end of February,” Pocketpair writes. “Through this, we will strengthen the identification of players who engage in cheating and the suspension of their use by the development team. Following this, we plan to introduce an external anti-cheat solution to take measures against particularly frequent fraudulent activities and cheating.”

Quite what form this external anti-cheat solution will take remains to be seen, although Pocketpair stresses that “in the case of community servers, single-player, and co-op, the use of this function is optional.” If you’re just playing with a small group you know you trust, then, it sounds like you won’t be required to opt in to this new anti-cheat.

“Although the development team is dealing with each issue on a daily basis and taking measures,” it says in closing, “there are many cases where we are not able to keep up, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our entire team is working hard to get everyone back to a state where they can enjoy the game comfortably and with peace of mind as soon as possible.”

Provided you’re able to get online, we’ve got the lowdown on all the must-visit parts of the Palworld map, and our Palworld guide is the one-stop shop for everything else you’ll need to succeed.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.