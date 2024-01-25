If you’ve run into Palworld cheats while playing the hugely popular survival game, also known as ‘Pokemon with guns,’ you aren’t alone. Already one of the greatest success stories of the year and among the biggest PC games ever on Steam thanks to its huge player count, it seems inevitable that misbehaving miscreants would show up to ruin our fun – and, while it says that it’s busy working on fixes, developer Pocketpair admits that preventing all cheating is “difficult.”

Palworld is currently sitting at number one on the Steam most played chart, with its 1.68 million concurrent active players over double that of second-place Counter-Strike 2. It also now holds the number two spot for all-time records behind PUBG Battlegrounds. Quite a success for the survival game, especially considering that it’s also available through PC Game Pass for those with a subscription to Microsoft’s service.

Of course, with so much power comes the inevitable responsibility, and in this case that means dealing with an influx of cheaters exploiting Palworld hacks to get ahead. While it’s not unreasonable to suggest that cheating in your own, single-player game is your choice to make and yours alone, doing so on multiplayer servers, especially official ones, is liable to ruin the experience for other players.

“Currently, some players have been confirmed to be cheating on the official server,” Palworld developer Pocketpair writes on the game’s official X/Twitter account. “We will apply a patch as soon as it is ready, but it is currently difficult to completely prevent all cheating immediately.”

“We will continue to focus even more on security and aim to create an environment where everyone can play with peace of mind,” the statement continues. “We sincerely apologize to all players who have been affected by this incident. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.”

With PvP and raid bosses both key points at the top of the Palworld roadmap, it’s imperative that Pocketpair gets cheating under control as much as possible prior to their arrival if it wants players to be excited by potential competitive multiplayer modes.

In the meantime, The Pokemon Company is investigating Palworld following myriad comparisons between the designs of the Palworld Pals and Nintendo’s own pocket monsters.

If you’re looking to steer clear of cheaters, your best bet for now may be learning how to host a dedicated Palworld server. We’ve also got the full details on how to beat all Palworld bosses legitimately, so you aren’t tempted to turn to the dark side yourself.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.