Catch ’em all with these menacingly cute new Palworld gaming PCs

Nothing seems able to stop the relentless march of Pokemon-esque survival adventure Palworld, and if you’ve been enjoying equipping cute cartoony creatures with firearms over the last week, then there’s a good chance you’ll like these colorful new Palworld gaming PC designs from UK PC builder CCL.

Clad in the bright colors that are synonymous with the cutesy creatures in Palworld, these CCL gaming PCs also easily surpass the Palworld system requirements with a solid set of specs for 1080p gaming across the board. If you haven’t dived into this bizarre game yet, then start by reading our full Palworld review of the early access game to see what all the fuss is about.

Four options are available in the CCL Horizon Pal PC lineup at the moment, all based on a Fractal Design Define 7 Compact case with a windowed side panel. The CCL Horizon Bolt Pal is clad in yellow, with the maniacal green of the Grizzbolt, which you can think of as “evil Pikachu.”

Meanwhile, the orange CCL Horizon Fox Pal features the face of the Vulpix-esque Foxparks, and the CCL Horizon Wolf Pal has a black and gray color scheme, with the face of the Direhowl. Finally, there’s the icy CCL Horizon Dog Pal with a white color, which is based on Kitsun in the game.

All of the CCL Palworld gaming PC options start at a price of $989.99 (around $1,049), with options to configure the system for more storage or RAM. The core spec gives you an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, which we’ve found is plenty powerful enough for 1080p gaming, and it’s also quicker at ray tracing than the competing AMD Radeon RX 7600.

Meanwhile, the CPU is the Core i5-12400F, which gives you six Intel P-Cores that boost up to 4.4GHz. That CPU spec might seem a bit weak on paper, but in truth, you don’t need the E-Cores found in more expensive Intel CPUs for gaming, and the GPU is the main factor when it comes to gaming performance. I’ve been using a Core i5-12400F for gaming in my PC for the last two years and it’s absolutely fine.

You also have the opportunity to upgrade the CPU at a later date, as the Gigabyte B760 DS3H AX motherboard used in these PCs will support any of the latest Intel 14th-gen CPUs, including the mighty Core i9-14900K. The specs are rounded off with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4 SSD, which again are fine for gaming.

