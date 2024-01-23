Palworld is 60% done, with PvP and new content coming next

In its Steam Early Access state Palworld is around 60% complete, saysPocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe, while the next step for the team is to “improve the level of perfection” across the board for the game. With the player count and purchases rising, the team has a lot on its plate right now.

Launching in early access means Palworld still has a ways to go before it’s considered complete, which is often the case for survival games of its type. That said, Mizobe says we’re already over halfway there, adding that Palworld has a clear enough vision to see it through.

“The basic functions have been solidified, so I would say it’s around 60%,” Mizobe says. “The next step is to figure out how to improve the level of perfection. When Craftopia’s early access distribution started, we really didn’t know anything about it, and even we were wondering what the hell this game was all about.”

“On the other hand, I know what kind of game Palworld is. It’s a game to collect pals, a game to defeat bosses, and a survival craft game. The other important things are how to incorporate PvP into it and how much new content to release. We are ready to incorporate new features, so we will look at user reactions and prioritize implementing features that everyone wants,” Mizobe explains in an interview with Japan’s Automation Media.

You can already enhance the game a lot with Palworld mods, but there are yet to be any sweeping changes made by Pocketpair, which could remain the same until the dust settles on the astronomical release. Mizobe also says the game is completely different from Pokemon, citing games like Terraria and Ark as better inspirations.

