What are the best Pals for Kindling in Palworld? There are more than a few Pals with the Kindling work suitability in Pocket Pair’s open-world game. Finding the best ones for your base’s needs isn’t immediately obvious though, so we’ve done the hard work for you.

You’ll probably collect a fair few fit for cooking and refining ingot from the list of all Pals in the Paldeck, but some are much better than others. We’ve scoured the Palworld map to bring you the best Kindling Pals in Palworld, so you can grab a Pal Sphere and capture them for your base.

Best Kindling Pals in Palworld

The best Kindling Pal in Palworld is Jormuntide Ignis, with a Kindling level of four. It can be found north-west of the Ruined Fortress City fast travel point.

Jormuntide Ignis is a Palworld variation of Jormuntide, with fire and dragon elemental typing. While the base version of this Pal, Jormuntide, isn’t suitable for Kindling due to its water / dragon typing, Jormuntide Ignis’ additional fire suitability means it can efficiently fire up anything your base needs.

While Jormuntide Ignis isn’t easy to find in the early game, however, you can look to Pals such as Rooby, Foxparks, and Flambelle for those lower level requirements. Here is every Pal in Palworld for Kindling jobs, with S tier being Pals with Kindling level four, and C tier being Pals with Kindling level one.

Tier Pal S Jormuntide Ignis A Ragnahawk, Blazehowl Noct, Blazehowl, Reptyro, Blazamut, Suzaku, Faleris B Gobfin Ignis, Arsox, Pyrin Noct, Pyrin, Kitsun, Bushi, Wixen C Foxparks, Rooby, Leezpunk Ignis, Flambelle, Vanwyrm, Kelsea Ignis, Incineram

Best focused Kindling Pal

Unsurprisingly, as the best overall Kindling Pal, Jormuntide Ignis is also the best for focusing solely on cooking, refining Ore and Ingot, and other Kindling-related tasks. It has no other work suitabilities and a massive level four in Kindling, so set it to work on your base for rapid results.

Best multi-discipline Kindling Pal

We’ve chosen Blazamut for our favorite multi-job Pal. Its level three Kindling work suitability means it will happily cook and refine for all your needs, but its added Mining level four work capability means it can also harvest Ore and other deposits nearby before refining them, making it a one-Pal machine.

Best early game Kindling Pal

We’ve chosen our favorite little foxy Pal, Foxparks for this as it’s encountered almost straight away when you begin a new world. It can be put to work as soon as you unlock the cooking pot or the furnace on the technology tree.

Now that you know who the best Palworld Kindling Pals are, you’ll be well-equipped to put a team together to ensure a fully functional base. You can also use this information along with our guide to the best Palworld Mining Pals to make an efficient passive Palworld Ore farm, filling your chests with materials.