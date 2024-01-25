Palworld, the new survival and crafting game which has surpassed Counter-Strike 2, Lost Ark, Dota 2, and myriad others in terms of Steam player count records, will be investigated by The Pokemon Company amid ongoing discussions regarding potential copyright infringement. Palworld, affectionately known as ‘Pokemon with guns,’ allows players to capture creatures and use them for a variety of tasks and battles. Players and critics have observed possible similarities between the designs of Palworld’s creatures, called Pals, and fan-favorite Pokemon. The Pokemon Company, established by Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures, says it will take “appropriate measures” regarding any infringement on Pokemon’s intellectual property.

Palworld has rapidly become one of the most successful games in PC history, currently sitting at number two on the Steam chart for highest number of concurrent players. The crafting and survival game is also available on Game Pass, and developer Pocketpair says the game has sold eight million copies. Some of the designs for Palworld Pals have been compared, however, to Pokemon. The Pokemon Company, which manages the long-running series and its associated properties, says that it will investigate.

“We have received many inquiries regarding another company’s game released in January 2024,” The Pokemon Company says. “We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokemon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokemon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokemon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokemon in the future.”

Speaking exclusively to PCGamesN, Nexus Mods says that it is “not comfortable” hosting Pokemon mods for Palworld. Pocketpair meanwhile has released a new Palworld roadmap, confirming that PvP will be coming to the game in the future.

