Paralives shows off outfits we wish were in The Sims 4

Paralives is an upcoming simulation game that channels many of our favorite qualities from other iconic titles like The Sims 4 while also bringing brand-new features. It’s honestly one of my most highly anticipated games, largely due to the developer’s frequent public updates and the intricate design choices being made for Paralives that we sim fans haven’t yet seen elsewhere. From characters that remove their shoes upon entering their home to cute, contemporary accessories and clothes to choose from, Paralives is shaping up to be a solid entry in the genre.

The most recent update made public by Alex Massé, Paralives’ creator, showcases different Paramaker options players will be able to choose from. If you don’t already know, Paramaker is basically the game’s own version of The Sims 4’s Create-A-Sim mode where you design your families. You can dress them, do their make-up, and style their outfits however you want in the Paramaker.

In the developer’s post, we get a look at some fancy items like a black and red three-piece suit for adult characters, as well as an adorable bowtie and suit set for children. Elders are included in the update, too, as a pretty pink cardigan and V-collar blouse are seen in a couple of images.

The creator also showed off some more casual looks, like a black leather jacket and a purple button-up shirt. Baseball caps worn front-facing or reversed and long-sleeved shirts that can be tucked in or out are also shown in the post, as well as some glasses. Massé wrote in the update that he wishes he could show us “all the possible combinations and patterns,” but the post would then be “endless.”

After seeing the vibrant Paralives colors we will be able to choose from, I have no doubts about his statement. I personally can’t wait to see everything you can do with clothes, considering the fact that we will be able to tuck shirts into pants. The possibilities, y’all. You can check out the developer’s full update here on the Paralives Patreon if you want a more in-depth look at what accessories and clothing options you can expect in the Paramaker.

Don’t mind me, I am just going to spend the next few weeks obsessing over Paralives and its adorable character design choices until I can get my hands on The Sims 4 Horse Ranch. If you are also an avid Simmer, be sure to browse through a few of our favorite Sims 4 mods to help spice up your gameplay while you wait for more news about Paralives.