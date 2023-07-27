Payday 2 is a free game in August, giving you the perfect chance to get ready for the upcoming Payday 3 release date. The co-op heist shooter is just one of the freebies you can claim as a Prime Gaming member throughout August, with Star Wars, classic FPS, and Farming Simulator all joining Payday 2 on the table. There’s also plenty of in-game items, including Diablo 4 Prime gaming rewards, so read on for the full list.

If you’ve still never played Payday 2, it’s one of the best heist games around – it really shines when you can pull together a crew of like-minded friends to help you infiltrate everything from banks to clubs in search of as much loot and cash as you can get your hands on. If you’re a solo player, however, there’s still a ton to enjoy in Payday 2, as the stealth options give you a very viable alternative to going loud.

Elsewhere, you can grab Farming Simulator 19, one of the most relaxing games around, iconic FPS Quake 4, and even Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2. While it might not quite stand up alongside its predecessor among the best Star Wars games, Force Unleashed 2 is still a healthy dose of chaotic, force-sensitive fun that’ll see you tormenting all manner of stormtroopers and other unfortunate souls with your telekinetic abilities.

Among the Prime gaming rewards are some tier skips to help you ahead in the Diablo 4 battle pass, along with free Honkai Rail Stellar Jade, some League of Legends skins, free Hearthstone card packs, 400,000 Dead by Daylight Bloodpoints, and goodies for a number of big MMOs including World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, RuneScape, and Black Desert Online. If you aren’t yet a Prime subscriber, check out the link below for more details on how to join.

Prime Gaming free games August 2023

Here are all the free games with Prime Gaming in August:

August 3: PayDay 2 + “The Gage Mod Courier” DLC (Epic Games Store) – Descend onto Washington D.C. for an epic crime spree in this action-packed, four player co-op shooter that lets you don the masks of the original PayDay crew of Dallas, Hoxton, Wof and Chains. In addition to the core game, members can also claim the Gage Mod Courier DLC, which includes around 28 new weapon modifications and 10 achievements for players that enjoy achievement hunting.

Prime Gaming rewards August 2023

Here are all the Prime Gaming rewards for August 2023:

Now available: Call of Duty: Warzone – World Series of Warzone Rat Pack Bundle

Now available: Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf [Legacy Games Code]

Now available: Once Upon a Jester [Amazon Games App]

Now available: Roguebook [Amazon Games App]

August 2: Dead By Daylight – 400K Bloodpoints

August 2: League of Legends – The BONK emote

August 2: Mojo Melee – Gwyn Rockhopper Champion & Ore Bundle

August 3: Diablo IV – 4 Tier Skips

August 3: Madden NFL 23 – 1 96 OVR Redzone Royale Quinnen Williams and 1 NFG South Division Alternative Uniform

August 3: Warframe – Melee Weapon Bundle

August 9: Honkai: Star Rail – 60 Stellar Jades, 8 Traveler’s Guides,5 Disposable Kinetic Cannons

August 9: Fall Guys – Jungle Penguin Bow Starflight Sneakers,1,000 Kudos

August 10: PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS – 20 Contraband Coupons, 1 Hunter’s Chest, 1 Key

August 10: Teamfight Tactics – 120 Treasure Tokens

August 14: Bloons TD 6 – Primary Monkeys Insta Pack

August 14: Pokémon GO – Premium Battle Pass,Silver Pinap Berry

August 15: Black Desert Online – Storage Maid Fairy Irene

August 15: Guild Wars 2 – Fuzzy Quaggan Hat, 5 Transmutation Charges, 2 Heroic Boosters

August 15: RuneScape – 200 Runecoins, 35 TH Keys, 1 Umbral Chest

August 16: Star Trek: Timelines – 300 Chronitons

August 17: Overwatch 2 – 5+ Tier Skips

August 18: League of Legends – 1 Mystery Skin Permanent, 1 Champion Permanent, 1 30-Day XP Boost, 350 Riot Points, 1 Mystery Ward Skin, 2 Series 1 Eternal Shards, 200 Orange Essence, Giga Darius emote

August 21: Paladins – Mal’Damba skin

August 21: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Clear Goggles, 36: Pose 6, Rappy-Shaped Fritters

August 22: Shadow Fight 3 – Butcher Legendary Set, “Butcher Knives” Style

August 23: Hearthstone – 3 Standard Card Packs

August 24: World of Warcraft – Tabard of Brilliance Transmog

August 25: League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble chest

August 29: Naraka: Bladepoint – Background – Fate Entwined Dawn

If you want to jump in, we’ve got the details on how to set up the best Payday 2 builds so you can feel like a veteran from day one, along with all the best Payday 2 mods to take your game to the next level.