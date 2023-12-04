Payday 3 dev’s new game sounds like live service Baldur’s Gate 3

Payday 3 developer Starbreeze Studios has announced it’s working on a new Dungeons and Dragons game that sounds very much like a live-service Baldur’s Gate 3.

Starbreeze Studios, the developer that launched multiplayer game Payday 3 back in September, has announced its working on an officially-licensed co-op heavy Dungeons and Dragons game.

The game doesn’t have an official name, but Starbreeze is calling it “Project Baxter”, and it sounds rather like a multiplayer Baldur’s Gate 3. BG3 does have multiplayer but it’s not the thrust of the game. However, Project Baxter is set to be co-op from the ground up.

Starbreeze boasts that it will offer “a larger than life experience”, adding that the game will also sport “lifetime commitment through a Games as a Service-model”. So it seems as if Starbreeze will be looking to maintain player engagement by adding in new events, quests, and possibly even new story content.

And, on paper, that sounds pretty cool, a co-op Baldur’s Gate 3 where the quests just keep on coming, provided they’re halfway interesting. It could even be that Starbreeze is looking to challenge the mighty Diablo 4.

But Payday 3, which features a similar live service model hasn’t had the smoothest of launches. It’s getting back on track, but it had major matchmaking issues at launch. Then, the patches that were set to address those and other issues were delayed.

Hopefully Project Baxter won’t suffer from the same issues but with the game launching 2026, Starbreeze (which is also publishing the game) has plenty of time to get things right.

Starbreeze has revealed the game will be using Unreal Engine 5 and will be coming to all major platforms, which cross-play. But the dev has yet to reveal what form the game will take, whether it’ll be a Payday 3 style FPS game, or a top down Baldur’s Gate 3 style fantasy RPG game.

