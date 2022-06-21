PC Game Pass games June add FIFA, Far Cry, and Three Kingdoms

The next load of PC Game Pass games for the second half of June are now confirmed by Xbox, including the previously-announced Total War: Three Kingdoms alongside one of the best football games on PC and one of the best entries in a popular FPS game series.

The PC and Xbox Game Pass games for June kicked off with such fantastic games as Assassin’s Creed Origins, the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, and the For Honor: Marching Fire Edition. Now the final batch have been confirmed, and they include the most recent non-Warhammer Total War game, the latest in the FIFA series, the underrated (mostly by me) Far Cry 5, and Naraka: Bladepoint – although we’ll be losing one of the best dinosaur games on PC.

Here are all the PC Games Pass games coming for the rest of June:

Total War: Three Kingdoms – June 21

FIFA 22 – June 23

Naraka: Bladepoint – June 23

Far Cry 5 – July 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Now

Omori – Now

And here are the games leaving Game Pass on June 30:

Jurassic World Evolution

FIFA 20

Last Stop

MotoGP 20

Fortunately, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is still available, and the new Jurassic World Dominion Biosyn expansion is included with Game Pass.

