PC Game Pass games June add FIFA, Far Cry, and Three Kingdoms

The second load of PC Game Pass games for June include a major Far Cry, the latest FIFA, and the most recent non-Warhammer Total War game - but less dinosaurs

Total War: Three Kingdoms joins the PC Game Pass games for June

Updated:

Total War: Three Kingdoms

The next load of PC Game Pass games for the second half of June are now confirmed by Xbox, including the previously-announced Total War: Three Kingdoms alongside one of the best football games on PC and one of the best entries in a popular FPS game series.

The PC and Xbox Game Pass games for June kicked off with such fantastic games as Assassin’s Creed Origins, the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, and the For Honor: Marching Fire Edition. Now the final batch have been confirmed, and they include the most recent non-Warhammer Total War game, the latest in the FIFA series, the underrated (mostly by me) Far Cry 5, and Naraka: Bladepoint – although we’ll be losing one of the best dinosaur games on PC.

Here are all the PC Games Pass games coming for the rest of June:

  • Total War: Three Kingdoms – June 21
  • FIFA 22 – June 23
  • Naraka: Bladepoint – June 23
  • Far Cry 5 – July 1
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Now
  • Omori – Now

And here are the games leaving Game Pass on June 30:

  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • FIFA 20
  • Last Stop
  • MotoGP 20

Fortunately, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is still available, and the new Jurassic World Dominion Biosyn expansion is included with Game Pass.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

More Total War: Three Kingdoms stories

One of our news writers, Chris is obsessed with FPS games, RPGs, Star Wars, and comic books. If Superman is in the headline then he probably wrote it.

PCGamesN logo Follow us for more
Facebook logo Twitter logo
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
More stories
Latest deals
More from PCGamesN