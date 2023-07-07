The best PC Game Pass deal is back, just ahead of Starfield

Microsoft’s PC Game Pass $1 deal is back, giving you a great chance to try out some of the best PC games for next to nothing. As we prepare for the Starfield release date, with Bethesda’s space epic coming to the subscription service on day one, now is a great time to catch up on all manner of great games you might otherwise have missed.

It’s tough to argue with the value proposition that Game Pass offers at the best of times. The complete PC Game Pass games list reaches well over 400 games now, and there are even more on offer if you subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, which also includes the Xbox console and cloud streaming libraries. While PC players managed to dodge the recent Game Pass price increase, there’s now an even cheaper option as one of the best deals in gaming returns.

There’s plenty of big upcoming games heading to Game Pass in the coming months – alongside the mammoth Starfield, there’s also Lies of P (the ‘Pinocchio meets Bloodborne’ gothic soulslike), Capcom’s ‘mechs vs dinosaurs’ game Exoprimal, ultra-stylish XCOM-like The Lamplighters League, the much-anticipated management sim Cities Skylines 2, and Payday 3, the latest entry for one of the best co-op games on PC.

Whatever types of games you enjoy, you’re sure to find something you love on Game Pass. The great thing about having access to such a wide library is that you’re free to try anything out if it catches your eye, without having to commit to a full purchase. There’s everything from co-op greats like Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic, and Monster Hunter Rise to the best single-player games such as Persona 5, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Hollow Knight.

You’ll be able to play everything in the Bethesda catalog as well – that means the likes of Doom, Prey, and of course the full Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series (just in case you’ve still never played Skyrim). Then there’s Microsoft’s own banner names – Gears of War, Halo, and the fantastic Forza Horizon series.

You’ll also get access to the full roster of characters in League of Legends and Valorant as part of your subscription, as well as access to EA Play. This means you’ll be able to jump into many of its best games as well, including the Mass Effect trilogy, Battlefield 2042, and last year’s rather excellent but somewhat overlooked Need For Speed Unbound.

If you’re tempted, Game Pass Ultimate is just $1 / £1 for your first month. If you decide to keep it after that, your subscription will be $16.99 / £12.99 per month. If you don’t fancy the additional bells and whistles, PC Game Pass is just $1 / £1 for your first month, with your subscription continuing for $9.99 / £7.99 per month afterwards. You can check out the full details and sign up below.

If you’re looking for more bargains, we’ve picked out the best free PC games that won’t cost you a thing. We’d also recommend whiling away the hot summer months with the most relaxing games you can play in 2023 – you deserve it.