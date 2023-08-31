Peroxide codes August 2023

August 31, 2023: We added new Peroxide codes to our list and removed some expired ones.
What are the new Peroxide codes? If you’re trying to get ahead of the competition in Peroxide, we’ve collated all the latest codes for free product essences. We’ll also run you through how to redeem the active Peroxide codes and where you can expect to find more for the Bleach-inspired anime fighter.
Peroxide is an established Roblox game that’s erupted in popularity recently following an update. If you’re searching for further Roblox freebies, we’ve also got regularly updated lists of Blox Fruits codes, Project Slayers codes, and AUT codes. Let’s run through the Peroxide codes and the rewards they’ll get you.
New Peroxide codes
Here are all active Peroxide codes:
- 40MVisits!!! – 10 Product Essences (NEW)
- 130kLikesInfiniteCodes – 15 Product Essences (NEW)
- 120kLikesHolyMoly – 15 Product Essences
- 110kLikesYouLittleCritters – 15 Product Essences
- 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood – 20 Product Essences
- 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes – 30 Product Essences
Expired codes
- 30MVisits!
- 20MVisits!
- 10MVisits!
- 60kLikes
- HiGuys
- 50kLikesWowThatWasFast
- 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k
- 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs
- FreeSlot20kLikes
- RELEASE!!!!
- GrimaceAmongus
- AmogusGrimaceShake
- GravityRework
- OneImpostorAmongus
- SorryFusionIsBusyPlayingDeepwoken
- PeroxideKillerPart2
- QUINCYUPDATEPT1
- AsrPlayedTheGame
- The_Shutdown_IS_REAL!!!
- Bipolarity
- SUPERTESTER
- THEGRASSBLOCK
- PeroxideWasNotKilledByDeepAgain
- Shutdownyomama
- Premium
- GOKUDAY
- SuperBalancingCode
- AfkWorld!!!
- Easter2023
- AprilFirstYay!
- WAVEONEFINALE
- AMONGUSEMERGENCYMEETING
- PEROXIDEBIRTHDAY!
- SUPERSCRIPTER
- LuaGod
- SpudWorkOnDungeons
- GrindYipee
- TheMenosRumbling
- WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!
- WEHATELAG
- BANKAILOVERS
- PingSpudHeDied
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2023
- BALANCEPATCHESHAPPENED
- FightForMe
- APPEALTOTHEMASSES
- Amoogus!
- borgor
- EVILRKER
- Bungus
- 9+10=21
- Wave1Best
- Wave1Epic
- SUSAMONGUS
- RobloxHatesUs
- YIPEEspawnsfixed
- WatchLamaYT
- WatchingLagotholis
- CorgiDubs
- SubToGhost
- WatchAdrianYT
- WatchBok
- PMKilledPeroxide
- RainbowAmongus
- IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips
- LosNochesGetsSomething
- SuperBalancingCode
- ArrancarMasksBroke
- ClothingDummyAUIncident
- CookieStopSellingInBedwars
- AsrIsStartingToHateBountyMedallion
- AizenBeatsUlqCanonly
- MoreCodesYay
- BountyChanges
- MilkChocolateUpdate
- TimeGatesMakeMeLaugh
- SorryForTheBugsWithTheBigUpdate
- 1MillionThankYou!
How do I redeem Peroxide codes?
Here’s how to redeem Peroxide codes:
- Launch Peroxide from its Roblox page
- Complete the tutorial to enter the main city
- Click the graph button at the top left
- Click settings
- Enter the code in the box and hit enter
If the code is currently active the text will change and show you which free Peroxide gifts you’ve redeemed. If the code has expired you’ll see an error message instead.
How do I get more Peroxide codes?
As Peroxide is currently blowing up in popularity following an update, you can expect to see more Peroxide codes arriving soon. They usually celebrate specific milestones, such as the game hitting a certain number of players or likes. Your best bet is to check back on this page regularly to find new codes as soon as they arrive, but they’ll also be posted to the Peroxide Trello page and official Discord server.
Now that you’ve got the latest Peroxide codes, why not check out our list of the best Roblox games to see what you can play next? We also keep regularly updated lists of the best Roblox music codes and Roblox promo codes for even more freebies.