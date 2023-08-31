Peroxide codes August 2023

What are the new Peroxide codes? If you’re trying to get ahead of the competition in Peroxide, we’ve collated all the latest codes for free product essences. We’ll also run you through how to redeem the active Peroxide codes and where you can expect to find more for the Bleach-inspired anime fighter.

Peroxide is an established Roblox game that’s erupted in popularity recently following an update. If you’re searching for further Roblox freebies, we’ve also got regularly updated lists of Blox Fruits codes, Project Slayers codes, and AUT codes. Let’s run through the Peroxide codes and the rewards they’ll get you.

New Peroxide codes

Here are all active Peroxide codes:

40MVisits!!! – 10 Product Essences (NEW)

10 Product Essences (NEW) 130kLikesInfiniteCodes – 15 Product Essences (NEW)

15 Product Essences (NEW) 120kLikesHolyMoly – 15 Product Essences

15 Product Essences 110kLikesYouLittleCritters – 15 Product Essences

15 Product Essences 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood – 20 Product Essences

20 Product Essences 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes – 30 Product Essences

Expired codes

30MVisits!

20MVisits!

10MVisits!

60kLikes

HiGuys

50kLikesWowThatWasFast

40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k

30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs

FreeSlot20kLikes

RELEASE!!!!

GrimaceAmongus

AmogusGrimaceShake

GravityRework

OneImpostorAmongus

SorryFusionIsBusyPlayingDeepwoken

PeroxideKillerPart2

QUINCYUPDATEPT1

AsrPlayedTheGame

The_Shutdown_IS_REAL!!!

Bipolarity

SUPERTESTER

THEGRASSBLOCK

PeroxideWasNotKilledByDeepAgain

Shutdownyomama

Premium

GOKUDAY

SuperBalancingCode

AfkWorld!!!

Easter2023

AprilFirstYay!

WAVEONEFINALE

AMONGUSEMERGENCYMEETING

PEROXIDEBIRTHDAY!

SUPERSCRIPTER

LuaGod

SpudWorkOnDungeons

GrindYipee

TheMenosRumbling

WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!

WEHATELAG

BANKAILOVERS

PingSpudHeDied

HAPPYNEWYEAR2023

BALANCEPATCHESHAPPENED

FightForMe

APPEALTOTHEMASSES

Amoogus!

borgor

EVILRKER

Bungus

9+10=21

Wave1Best

Wave1Epic

SUSAMONGUS

RobloxHatesUs

YIPEEspawnsfixed

WatchLamaYT

WatchingLagotholis

CorgiDubs

SubToGhost

WatchAdrianYT

WatchBok

PMKilledPeroxide

RainbowAmongus

IWillStartReportingBugsAndAntiCheatBugsWithClips

LosNochesGetsSomething

SuperBalancingCode

ArrancarMasksBroke

ClothingDummyAUIncident

CookieStopSellingInBedwars

AsrIsStartingToHateBountyMedallion

AizenBeatsUlqCanonly

MoreCodesYay

BountyChanges

MilkChocolateUpdate

TimeGatesMakeMeLaugh

SorryForTheBugsWithTheBigUpdate

1MillionThankYou!

How do I redeem Peroxide codes?

Here’s how to redeem Peroxide codes:

Launch Peroxide from its Roblox page

Complete the tutorial to enter the main city

Click the graph button at the top left

Click settings

Enter the code in the box and hit enter

If the code is currently active the text will change and show you which free Peroxide gifts you’ve redeemed. If the code has expired you’ll see an error message instead.

How do I get more Peroxide codes?

As Peroxide is currently blowing up in popularity following an update, you can expect to see more Peroxide codes arriving soon. They usually celebrate specific milestones, such as the game hitting a certain number of players or likes. Your best bet is to check back on this page regularly to find new codes as soon as they arrive, but they’ll also be posted to the Peroxide Trello page and official Discord server.

Now that you’ve got the latest Peroxide codes, why not check out our list of the best Roblox games to see what you can play next? We also keep regularly updated lists of the best Roblox music codes and Roblox promo codes for even more freebies.