AUT codes June 2023

What are the new AUT codes? If you’re trying to get ahead of the competition in A Universal Time, we’ve collated all the latest codes for free skin crates. We’ll also run you through exactly how to redeem the active A Universal Time codes and where you can find more for the action-packed, anime-themed hit.

New AUT codes

Here are all active A Universal Time codes:

AsgoreFanClub – ten skin crates (NEW)

– ten skin crates (NEW) BonRestorePack – free skin crates

Expired codes

There currently aren’t any expired A Universal Time codes. We’ll be sure to add them to a separate list to save you from having to check them yourself.

How do I redeem AUT codes?

Here’s how to redeem A Universal Time codes:

Start up the game from its official Roblox page.

Join a match.

Click or tap on the two horizontal lines at the bottom left of the screen.

Copy and paste a code from our list into the ‘Enter code’ box and hit the ‘Redeem’ button.

Your rewards will automatically unlock.

Note that you have to be a member of the correct Roblox group to redeem certain codes.

What are AUT codes?

A Universal Time codes are your standard Roblox freebie codes that, in this case, grant you skin crates for the low price of nothing. We expect future AUT codes to serve up other types of rewards, but we’ll just have to wait for confirmation on that one for now.

How do I get more AUT codes?

With A Universal Time currently blowing up in popularity following a major update, you can be sure that more AUT codes will arrive in due time, likely to celebrate specific milestones, such as the game hitting a certain number of likes or players. While your best bet is to check back on this page regularly to catch new A Universal Time codes as soon as they arrive, you can alternatively do the detective work yourself by joining the game’s official Discord server.

