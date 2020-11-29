Persona concert to be livestreamed in March 2021

A concert based on the music of the Persona series of RPG games will take place in March 2021. The performance will be streamed on pay-per-view, and you can buy tickets now.

Shin Megami Tensei Online Live 2021: Ongaku no Kotowari is a musical performance of cuts from the soundtracks of the Shin Megami Tensei games – better known to us as Persona – that’ll be streamed for anyone who wants to buy a ticket. The gig will kick off on March 20 at 02:00 PST / 05:00 EST / 10:00 GMT, and it’ll be viewable until March 27, so you’ve a full week after to rewatch or catch up if you have to miss it. Tickets cost 3,666 yen, which converts to around €30 / £26 / $35, and you can pick one up through this link.

According to the news blast from developer Atlus, the show will run around two hours, and contain MC segments in addition to the music. Performances will be pre-recorded, and a bulk of the setlist will draw from Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster, a remaster of Shin Megami Tensei 3 coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch next year. You can pick up some merch, including a t-shirts and tote bags, here.

Re-releasing Shin Megami Tensei games has proven lucrative for Atlus and Sega. Persona 4 Golden came to Steam earlier this year, selling half-a-million copies, raising Sega’s interest in more ports of older games. Unfortunately, PC’s been excluded from Nocturne for now, but hopefully that doesn’t last forever.

