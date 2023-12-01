Pet Simulator 99 codes December 2023 – Free gems and boosts

What are the new Pet Simulator 99 codes? If you’re extremely lucky (and timely), getting a bunch of free gems in Big Games’ latest pet collecting game can be as easy as typing a few letters into a box. As time goes on, though, we expect PS99 codes to become increasingly rare, perhaps even being tied solely to physical merch like plushies, lucky bags, and playsets. We’ve seen it happen before.

Pet Simulator 99 is the third Pet Simulator Roblox game Preston and his team have put out. Though it isn’t out to replace Pet Simulator X codes directly, it will be the one getting the big updates from now on. If leaving your old collection behind doesn’t sound fun to you, consider checking out Blade Ball codes or Shinobi Life 2 codes instead.

New Pet Simulator 99 codes

Here are all the new and working Pet Simulator 99 codes we’ve found for launch:

There are currently no PS99 codes available to use. The game hasn’t launched just yet. Check back when it does for a growing list of active freebies you can use to get ahead of the competition and secure some rare pets.

Expired codes

No Pet Simulator 99 codes have expired just yet.

How do I redeem Pet Simulator 99 codes?

Redeeming Pet Simulator 99 codes is likely managed simply by looking out for the Twitter/X icon button on the game screen. This is how most other Roblox experiences handle it, and this new game could, too.

If not, the other potential method is to look for a codes area in the main spawn plaza. Stand within its circle to have the familiar code redemption box appear.

Lastly, it could work the same was as PSX. In that game, you just need to open up the shop window and look for the merch codes area as shown in the image above.

These have been disabled in the old game now, with a notice asking you to save any codes you already have so that you can use them in Pet Simulator 99 instead.

Whichever way you do it, just launch Pet Simulator 99, type (or paste) a working PS99 code into the box, click the big button, and the rewards will land in your inventory. In the case of boosts, they’ll be found in the usual boosts menu.

Once the game launches, we’ll have a proper breakdown of how to use codes in-game. Check back then if neither process is applicable. We’re taking educated guesses here.

How to get more Pet Simulator 99 codes

Pet Simulator 99 codes can be found in a variety of places. The BIG Games Discord is the safest bet, with new codes likely to arrive in the Announcements or Update-log channels — or wherever the team posts patch notes and other similar updates.

The BIG Games Twitter page is another worthwhile place to look. You can set up notifications there to be the first to get new codes. You’ll just get pings for non-code posts, too. Individual developers could also post codes on their respective Twitter pages, so you’ll have to sift through a lot to find what you’re after. That’s why this page exists.

Lastly, Pet Simulator 99 codes are likely to come with physical merch for the game. It’s doubtful that lucky boxes like those you’ll find in your local toy store for Pet Simulator X will exist for PS99 at launch, but big plushies may be available on the Pet Simulator 99 website. They’ll likely sell out very quickly, though.

When does Pet Simulator 99 launch?

According to the official website, Pet Simulator 99 is set to launch on December 1, 2023 at 5pm GMT. That’s 9am PT or 12pm ET for those in the States.

Want more Simulator-like experiences to play? Check out Bee Swarm Simulator for another huge (and educational) experience to get stuck into. Pet Capsules Simulator codes are semi-popular, too, with Anime Fighters Simulator codes being a classic that’s still getting big updates. Or just check out the best Roblox games of 2023 for some ideas.