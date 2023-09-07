Blade Ball codes September 2023

What are the new Blade Ball codes? Those who want to stand out while playing this dodgeball game can splash out on new weapons, skills, and even explosive effects. To get them, though, you need coins, and there are ways to instantly get a small amount of coins to roll the dice while getting a chance to open crates and maybe pull a rare sword skin.

Active Blade Ball codes

Here are all the currently active Blade Ball codes:

5000LIKES – 100 coins

– 100 coins 10000LIKES – 200 coins

Expired Blade Ball codes

ThxFor Support

1000LIKES

How to redeem Blade Ball codes

You can redeem Blade Ball codes by following these instructions:

Go to the Roblox website and open Blade Ball.

After logging into the game, click the Extra button on the top left of the screen.

Click on Codes.

Enter one of the codes above, then press the green check mark.

The game will either reward you with the item, tell you the code you entered has expired, or inform you that you’ve entered an invalid code, so it’s easy to tell when you have the correct code. The Extras menu is also where you find rewards for playing the game, so be sure to pick them up before you leave your game session.

How to find more Blade Ball codes

The easiest way is to watch this guide for any updates. We’ll do all the legwork to ensure you only see the active codes and what they give you. If you’d rather discover them for yourself, however, you can join the Discord Community Server via the game’s Roblox page.

