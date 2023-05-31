Pet Simulator X codes May 2023

What are the new Pet Simulator X codes? If you want to collect them all, be sure to check back to get the latest codes for pets, diamonds, and in-game boosts. Codes are usually dished out around key milestones for the game, so around an update or follow number is when we can expect to get our hands on new codes.
If you’re unfamiliar with this Roblox game, but want to nab a code to get started, check out our list below, but essentially you’ll be lovingly nurturing your animal eggs until they hatch and grow big and strong. For more Roblox freebies, keep an eye on the regularly updated Race Clicker codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, and Project Mugetsu codes.
New Pet Simulator X codes
There are currently no active Pet Simulator X codes, but be sure to check back or bookmark this page as we update it regularly.
Expired codes
- 404roblox
- tonsofcoins
- 1Mfollowers
- happyholidays
- im2lucky
- 1mplus300k
- happysaturday11
- yaydiamonds2
- alienpets
- yaydiamonds
- its1million
- bandsundrbidn
- sorry4thewait
- pumpkin333
- VoiceChat
- triple800
- easyboosts
- halfamillion
- Clouds
- plaid1234
- Underworld
- morecodes3
- blamedavid
- Back2Back
- FreeDiamonds0
- SuperUltra1
- Triple275k
- FirstUpdate
- Ultra225k
- DiscordDiamonds
- MoreCoins180k
- EzDiamonds150k
- Easy125k
- Triple80k
- Lucky50k
- Super25k
- Release
How do I redeem Pet Simulator X codes?
Follow the below steps to redeem Pet Simulator X codes:
- Launch Pet Simulator X
- Click the plus symbol on the right
- Scroll to the redeem section and click
- Copy and paste or enter any of the active Pet Simulator X codes
- Click redeem and enjoy the free rewards
How do I get more Pet Simulator X codes?
We’ll keep this page updated with the latest Pet Simulator X codes, but also keep a close eye on creators BIG GAMES Twitter, YouTube, and Discord channel for more updates to the game.
Now you’ve got the new Pet Simulator X codes, if you’re keen for more free Roblox goodies, here are the latest Roblox promo codes and Roblox music codes for the best song IDs.