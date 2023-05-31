Pet Simulator X codes May 2023

What are the new Pet Simulator X codes? If you want to collect them all, be sure to check back to get the latest codes for pets, diamonds, and in-game boosts. Codes are usually dished out around key milestones for the game, so around an update or follow number is when we can expect to get our hands on new codes.

If you’re unfamiliar with this Roblox game, but want to nab a code to get started, check out our list below, but essentially you’ll be lovingly nurturing your animal eggs until they hatch and grow big and strong. For more Roblox freebies, keep an eye on the regularly updated Race Clicker codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, and Project Mugetsu codes.

New Pet Simulator X codes

There are currently no active Pet Simulator X codes, but be sure to check back or bookmark this page as we update it regularly.

Expired codes

404roblox

tonsofcoins

1Mfollowers

happyholidays

im2lucky

1mplus300k

happysaturday11

yaydiamonds2

alienpets

yaydiamonds

its1million

bandsundrbidn

sorry4thewait

pumpkin333

VoiceChat

triple800

easyboosts

halfamillion

Clouds

plaid1234

Underworld

morecodes3

blamedavid

Back2Back

FreeDiamonds0

SuperUltra1

Triple275k

FirstUpdate

Ultra225k

DiscordDiamonds

MoreCoins180k

EzDiamonds150k

Easy125k

Triple80k

Lucky50k

Super25k

Release

How do I redeem Pet Simulator X codes?

Follow the below steps to redeem Pet Simulator X codes:

Launch Pet Simulator X

Click the plus symbol on the right

Scroll to the redeem section and click

Copy and paste or enter any of the active Pet Simulator X codes

Click redeem and enjoy the free rewards

How do I get more Pet Simulator X codes?

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest Pet Simulator X codes, but also keep a close eye on creators BIG GAMES Twitter, YouTube, and Discord channel for more updates to the game.

Now you’ve got the new Pet Simulator X codes, if you’re keen for more free Roblox goodies, here are the latest Roblox promo codes and Roblox music codes for the best song IDs.