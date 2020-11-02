Phasmophobia freezing temps: how does it work?

If you’re tasked with gathering Phasmophobia freezing temps as a piece of evidence, then it might be a little tricky to know if you’ve done it right. It’s not always clear how cold is cold enough, and there are only a few Phasmophobia ghost types that can achieve the freezing temperatures you need to investigate.

Freezing temps are only a scratch on the surface of all the evidence you need to determine which ghost is haunting the location, and it does mean being in the room with the ghost (yelp). You can always come armed with smudge sticks and a crucifix to get yourself out of a sticky situation, but the tools you will need are either a thermometer or a camera for this job.

There are only six ghosts that can plummet the temperatures of a room including the Mare, Wraith, Banshee, Demon, Phantom, and Yurei. You should know pretty sharpish if you’ve achieved the freezing temperatures in Phasmophobia, as your breath will be visible. But, before you freeze (or are hunted) to death, here’s how you take those temps.

Phasmophobia freezing temperatures

Technically you need a thermometer to take these readings. If freezing temps is a required piece of evidence, the temperature in the room that the ghost occupies will drop three times as fast to anything below 0°C/32°F. Simply use the thermometer to take a reading. If, however, you don’t have a thermometer handy, you can also use the camera to take a picture of your breath and this condensation present in the freezing temperatures will count as evidence.

That’s how to obtain freezing temps as evidence in Phasmophobia, if your ghostie isn’t chilling the place out, then you may need to gain other evidence such as taking a picture of a dirty sink, or find out more by asking the ghost questions using the spirit box.