Phasmophobia continues to dominate Steam’s top sellers list

Halloween may be done and dusted, but it looks like players aren’t yet ready to get off this spooky ride anytime soon. Phasmophobia, the co-op ghostbusting game, has topped Steam’s global weekly top sellers list for the fourth consecutive week.

Following its launch back in September, Phasmophobia attracted the attention of players in the run-up to Halloween. The game almost instantly became a smash hit on Twitch, peaking at over 100,000 viewers within its first two weeks according to TwitchTracker. Though viewership on the streaming platform has petered off since then, Phasmophobia continues to beat out heavy hitters like Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light on Steam.

Whether the ghastly game can retain its top spot for a fifth week in a row remains to be seen. There are a number of big upcoming PC games arriving on Steam this week, but Phasmophobia’s comparatively low price could well see it continue to stay a tempting choice for some time. Similarly to Innersloth’s Among Us, Phasmophobia is easy to hop into for beginners while offering plenty of content for returning players.

Despite being created by just one developer, Phasmophobia has continued to receive updates to fix the niggling bugs players have been experiencing. That being said, a certain number of hiccups are to be expected as Phasmophobia is due to stay in Early Access until 2021, at the earliest.

A small bug fixing patch is ready to download. Patch notes can be found here: #Phasmophobia https://t.co/Y4owHVoxWS — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) November 4, 2020

If you’ve been struggling to stop the terrifying spectres, you may want to consider checking out our Phasmophobia ouija board, spirit box commands, and sanity effects guides. With these guides, you’ll go from aspiring wraith wrangler to Dr. Peter Venkman in no time.