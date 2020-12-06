Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy possibly coming to Game Pass

Objection! And now that that’s out of the way, it looks like Capcom and Microsoft are teasing Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy coming to Game Pass. A Twitter exchange between the official accounts suggests an announcement may be imminent.

The exchange began with the official account for Dragon Quest announcing that Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age was now on Game Pass for PC and Xbox. The official Ace Attorney account replied with a thinking emoji, and then the Xbox Game Pass account replied pointing fingers at both and asking “What’s happening!?”

On the hellscape that is Twitter, corporate accounts can be prone to offhand exchanges like this, but the companies involved make this seem like an obvious hint. The Ace Attorney account doesn’t tweet other than to advertise – this is the second post since July – and the Game Pass account is prone to slightly goofy hints. For Rainbow Six Siege, we got a picture of six rainbows over a castle being attacked right before the multiplayer game dropped on the Xbox part of the service. These detective games could very easily follow suit.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy was first released on PC April last year, making it perfect timing for a push on Game Pass. The collection contains the first three games in the series, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice For All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations.

It isn’t part of the announced December games for Game Pass. The Game Awards is coming up, promising lots of news and updates, so maybe then.