PUBG Studio might be making an open-world, sci-fi schooter

We know the PUBG universe is set to expand dramatically, what with PUBG New State, The Callisto Protocol, and the prospective PUBG 2. Another upcoming game has been added to that list, an open-world, sci-fi shooter, and we have some details thanks to job listings.

The information is courtesy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds leaker PlayerIGN, who went through 14 recent openings posted by PUBG Studio that were labelled for something new currently called Vertical. After translating from Korean, and cross-referencing certain keywords and phrases, he found that Vertical is planned to be an “open-world, action and shooting game” with puzzles.

It’ll be heavy on the sci-fi, featuring cyborgs, mechas, vehicles, monsters, and tribes, and it’s being built in Unreal Engine 4. This all lines up with New State’s use of drones and other futuristic tech, and The Callisto Protocol being a horror game set on a prison in one of the moons of Jupiter. PlayerIGN used these same methods to predict New State months before it was confirmed, when it was project XTRM and speculates that if this is PUBG 2, it would mean the sequel’s shedding the series’ battle royale game roots. But that’s just a possibility to chew on for the time-being.

Here’s PlayerIGN’s video:

In regular PUBG, a drive-by tactic is getting nerfed soon, and if you hurry, you might still get to play POBG, the April fool’s arcade mode that’s been extended because it’s so popular.