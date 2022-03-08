Looks like Nier is back! …in PUBG

Nier: Automata has been so successful that it seems to have escaped the niche of the ‘cult classic’ to just become a regular-style classic. With that in mind, it’s not unlikely that we’ll eventually see a proper new entry in the series, but for now you’ve got to get your Nier kicks with crossovers in other games. Like PUBG: Battlegrounds, for example.

Yes, it seems you’ll soon be able to pick up Nier cosmetics in the PC and console versions of PUBG. Skins for 2B and 9S from Nier: Automata, as well as Kaine and Nier himself from Nier Replicant, were datamined this week. As PlayerIGN notes, an Instagram post from the official PUBG: Battlegrounds account is making some pretty obvious Nier teasers for an April 1 crossover.

An April Fool’s Day launch for Nier in PUBG seems somehow appropriate, but at this point I’m not even sure it’s the weirdest fit we’ve seen so far. Remember Blackpink? Remember Baby Shark? Either way, though, as any FFXIV fan can tell you, the second you let players dress up as 2B, things in your game start getting a little… thirsty.

I can only hope this crossover provides the “big ole pile of money” Yoko Taro needs to make more Nier.

Whichever side of the line you’re on, you can check out more RPG games or battle royale games at those respective links.

