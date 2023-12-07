The best remake of Epic’s forgotten MOBA is a free game this week

Paragon was a game that had a lot of promise, but ultimately the third-person MOBA fell short of Epic Games’ expectations, unable to match up to the likes of League of Legends, Dota 2, and Smite, and paling in comparison to the sudden rise of Epic’s own Fortnite. Ultimately, Paragon was shut down in April 2018 after two years in an early access state. In its wake, Epic made the game’s assets freely available to other developers, leading to several Paragon remakes, and now the most promising among them, Predecessor, can be yours as a free game this week.

Predecessor comes from developer Omeda Studios, one of the teams built by Paragon community members looking to save their beloved MOBA. Currently available on both the Epic Games Store and Steam in an early access format, Predecessor aims to become everything Paragon was intended to be, and even more beyond that – with over 30 heroes to choose from in five-on-five combat across a three lane map. Now, for a limited time, you can claim yourself a copy to keep as a free PC game.

First officially announced in March 2021, three years after the final Paragon shutdown saw all players refunded by Epic Games, Predecessor launched in early access in December 2022, and has continued to develop over time ever since, currently holding an 8/10 rating from nearly 6,000 Steam user reviews. While the full game is set to be free-to-play, you currently need to buy in to try out Predecessor during its early access period. If you’ve been curious, however, there’s now an opportunity to try it out for nothing.

Predecessor is a free game via the Epic Games store from Thursday December 7 to Thursday December 14, 2023, and it’s yours to keep once you claim it. You can grab your copy right now and get started.

That’s not all this week, however, as you can also grab kaiju arena brawler GigaBash, which pits the likes of Godzilla and Ultraman characters against one another in Super Smash Bros-style brawls. GigaBash is a free game on Epic From Thursday December 7 to Thursday December 14, 2023 – head here to claim your own copy to keep.

