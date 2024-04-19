Prison Architect 2 has been delayed again

Looks like we’ll be waiting a bit longer to see Prison Architect in 3D. Prison Architect 2, which had been originally set to launch March 23 before being pushed back to May 7, has now been delayed again. The new Prison Architect 2 release date is now set for September 3.

Publisher Paradox Interactive says simply that this latest delay will give the development team time to “optimize the game’s memory usage,” which will be important for a smooth launch day.

Given that Prison Architect 2 is a game like Rimworld or Dwarf Fortress, simulating a complex community and their environment at all times, it makes sense that memory is a chief concern for the series’ jump to 3D. Many genres remove objects from memory when a player stops looking at them or when they move to a different area, but for these community simulations, everything is constantly happening all the time – and available memory is almost always at a premium.

While it’s a bit of a bummer to have a longer wait, this is ultimately good news for players. It also indicates that Paradox Interactive isn’t keen on repeating the experience of the Cities Skylines 2 launch, and is taking steps to avoid that with Prison Architect 2.

In the meantime, you can always check out our list of the best building games on PC, or browse our selection of the best management games if you need to boss people around for a bit.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.