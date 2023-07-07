Project Polaro codes July 2023

What are the new Project Polaro codes? Project Polaro is a Pokémon-inspired Roblox game which sees you collecting adorable pocket monsters and battling them, as well as taking on gyms and trainers to gain EXP, badges and money.

Trainers are searching for the latest Project Polaro codes, and we’ve found all of the currently active ones so you can gain free spins, rare pocket monsters, and more. If you’re looking for other Roblox freebies, we also keep regularly updated lists of the latest Blox Fruits codes, Project Slayers codes, and Anime Adventures codes so you can get the most out of your time in the Roblox games.

New Project Polaro codes

Here are all active Project Polaro codes:

LATE9K – 1 Ultra spin (3 gym badges required) [NEW]

1 Ultra spin (3 gym badges required) [NEW] 6KPLR – Free spins (8 gym badges required)

Free spins (8 gym badges required) 7KPLR – Free spins (8 gym badges required)

Free spins (8 gym badges required) 8KPLR – Free spins (8 gym badges required)

Expired codes

5KPLR

ROAD2K

N3WROULETTE

NR1GAME

1KREACTS

100KMEMBERS

ERR0R

N3WGROUP

NEVERDELETED

UPGR4D3

H0ST

N0TD0WN

NewUpdate

1KHYPE

MEGAUPDATE

FreeLegend

FreeShiny

FreeSkin

Summer

CoolUpd

SHADOW

FIXES

SP00KY

R3VAMP

RARES

F1X3S

2KPLAY

4NDR31

1MVISITS

PR3S3NT

S4NT4

SN0WM4N

SEETERSUCKS

LOVERBOY

L0VEYOU

10KMEMBERS

TR33

M0NEY

D3LETION

2KPLAYS

4KPLAYS

5KPLAYS

WELOVEDRAMA

HAPPYNEWYEAR

How do I redeem Project Polaro codes?

Redeeming Project Polaro codes works in a very different way to many other Roblox games. You’ll get access to cool, free stuff by following these instructions:

Open Roblox and launch Project Polaro

Progress through the story to beat the first gym leader

Click Menu

Click Mystery Gift

Enter codes

Enjoy your rewards!

How do I get more Project Polaro codes?

We’ll be regularly updating our list of Project Polaro codes as the new ones come out, but if you want to try and keep on top of them yourself, you could try joining the game’s Discord where currently active codes can be found.

Be aware that a lot of these codes require you to have a certain number of gym badges before you can redeem them, so hop into the game and get playing.

Those are all the Project Polaro codes. We also keep a regularly updated list of Roblox promo codes for some of the best Roblox games. If you are new to the world of Roblox, you might wonder if the rumours about Roblox shutting down are true.