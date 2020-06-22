Is Roblox shutting down? There always seems to be a rumour that Roblox is going to shut down. Let’s get one thing clear early on: this is a hoax. Roblox Corporation has Tweeted confirmation that the game isn’t going anywhere, so you can relax and get back to playing your favourite Roblox games.

However, if you are curious to know where this rumour sprang up from and how it got so big then we’ve done a little digging to uncover one of the sources of the speculation. With Roblox achieving a lifetime revenue of over $1b, and over $70m in payouts to creators it would seem utterly ludicrous for the game to shut down.

We’re not fans of rumours or fake news here at PCGN, so to help you get a clear answer on the matter we’ve assembled a quick and handy guide explaining why Roblox is not shutting down in 2023, plus where the rumour started.

Is Roblox shutting down in 2023?

No, Roblox is not shutting down in 2023. Check the publisher’s blog and you’ll spot them posting regular game updates and interacting with its player base as you’d expect. After a particularly malicious rumour in 2020, the studio decided to put the ‘Roblox shutting down’ rumours to bed, once and for all.

Let’s set things straight: Roblox isn’t “shutting down.” The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two. Remember: don’t believe everything y’all read on the internet! 😆 — Roblox (@Roblox) January 14, 2020

The official Roblox Twitter account says, “Let’s set things straight: Roblox isn’t ‘shutting down’. The same hoax (with a few details changed) goes around every year or two. Remember: don’t believe everything y’all read on the internet!” So with all that said, there’s little reason to worry that your Roblox login is in jeopardy.

