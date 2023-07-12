Roblox Project XXL codes July 2023

What are the latest Roblox Project XXL codes? If you want to become the most overpowered being in Project XXL, you’re going to need a little bit of help. Doing battle with, and against, your favorite anime characters is a tall order, so why not take advantage of these freebies so you aren’t stuck at the bottom of the heap?

This incredibly popular Roblox game tasks you with creating a super-powered anime character, training up, and ultimately, defeating anything that dares stand in your way. If these free gifts aren’t quite enough, and you find yourself wanting more, we have Project Mugetsu codes, Blox Fruit codes, and Anime Adventures codes so you’ll never be without freebies again.

New Project XXL codes

10rare – 10 rare items

– free rewards almostback – three hours double XP

How do I redeem Project XXL codes?

In order to claim your freebies, you have to know where to enter the codes. To redeem your Roblox Project XXL codes, simply:

Click the ‘Settings’ button on the left side of the screen.

In the bottom right corner of this window, you’ll see a codes box.

Paste one of our Project XXL codes into this box and press enter.

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more Project XXL codes?

Well, this list, obviously. Make sure you're checking back often for new Project XXL codes – we update it all the time. You can also follow the developer's Twitter page as they post new codes there. There's also the Project XXL Discord group which also receives new codes.

Now that you’ve got a ton of free gifts under your belt after using the Roblox Project XXL codes, why don your best costume and mete out some anime justice of your own? If you’re bored of beating your enemies into a pulp, check out our list of best Roblox games – you’re bound to find something there that’s up your alley. We also have Roblox promo codes and Roblox music codes if you’re after some more gifts.