Punch Wall Simulator codes June 2023

Want all the new Punch Wall Simulator codes? The hit Roblox game tasks you with destroying a series of walls in order to reach a trophy, with the catch being that each additional wall in your path has increased health, making it that much tougher to take down. Training is key here, as spending time in your base and wailing on the punch bags will increase the damage you inflict with each strike.

The free PC game has a gacha-style pet system, and you can trade all of your ‘win’ trophies for a chance at some interesting companions. Friendship isn’t the only thing gained by risking your trophies; each pet offers you an increase in your training, so if you manage to pull a rare beast in the Roblox game, you’ll be blasting those walls in no time. Luckily for you, there are several Punch Wall Simulator codes you can enter to bag yourself some free gifts – including pets. Here are all the currently active Punch Wall Simulator codes.

New Punch Wall codes

Try using the latest Punch Wall Simulator codes in the list below:

eastercode – 1x double damage potion that lasts 30 mins.

– 1x double damage potion that lasts 30 mins. snow – Arctic Fox pet

– Arctic Fox pet secret – 3x golden potions that last 30 mins.

– 3x golden potions that last 30 mins. roblox – Guest pet

– Guest pet noob – Noob pet

– Noob pet axel – 15% damage boost

We’ve seen no new Punch Wall Simulator codes this weekend, but the ones above should still work just fine and provide you with a good mix of freebies, so get stuck in!

Sadly, all freebie codes must expire, and Punch Wall Simulator codes are no exception. Luckily for you, we’ll keep on top of testing each one to ensure you don’t waste your time inputting a dud. Once any of the codes in the list above expire, we’ll drop them in a separate list down below.

How to redeem Punch Wall Simulator codes

Redeeming Punch Wall Simulator codes is a simple process. Just follow these step-by-step instructions, and you’ll be enjoying your gifts in no time.

Launch Punch Wall Simulator from its official Roblox page.

Click on the ‘Codes’ button on the right side of the screen.

Type out or copy and paste your Punch Wall Simulator code into the redemption box.

Click the Verify button to submit the code and get your freebies!

What are Punch Wall Simulator codes?

Punch Wall Simulator codes serve up a range of great goodies for the low price of nothing. These range from free potions and damage buffs to cute pets, so it’s worth checking back here regularly to make sure you don’t miss any rewards. As mentioned above, they won’t remain active forever, so it’s imperative that you check back regularly to ensure you don’t miss any freebies.

How to get more Punch Wall Simulator codes

If you’ve exhausted the codes we have here and are hoping for more so you can break down barriers with even more efficiency, it’s always worth keeping an eye on the Punch Wall Simulator Discord, where new codes are posted first. That said, we recommend bookmarking this page to grab the latest codes without adding faff. Regarding alternative ways to speed along your progression, premium Punch Wall Simulator players get an automatic 20% buff to their speed and a 10% buff to their strength.

Now that you know every Punch Wall Simulator code, it’s time to beef up those arms, gather your free pets, and start bashing. Once you’ve punched a hole in the earth, it might be worth turning to our best Roblox games list for something else to conquer. We also have Shinobi Life 2 codes and Project Mugetsu codes if you enjoy free gifts with your free games. We also keep regularly updated lists of new Midnight Sun codes and Roblox promo codes, so be sure to check that out.