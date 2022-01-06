Rainbow Six Extraction’s release date is just around the corner, and now we know it’ll join Xbox Game Pass on day one. But before you subscribe, you need to know whether your rig meets the Rainbow Six Extraction system requirements. Fortunately, we come bearing good news: while the sci-fi spin-off is understandably a step up from its six-year old predecessor, its specs aren’t too demanding.

This doesn’t mean that all Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to grab the game and hop into the action, but there’s a good chance you’ll pass the bar if you’ve upgraded your PC within the past five years. In the event you struggle to run the game, GeForce RTX owners can use Nvidia DLSS to quickly boost fps and make up the difference.

And if you’ve no choice but to stick to consoles in the meantime while you wait for graphics cards to come back in stock, it boasts crossplay to keep you in touch with your friends, and cross-progression so you can hop over at a later date.

Ubisoft splits the Rainbow Six Extraction system requirements into different brackets that highlight resolution and presets, but doesn’t reveal what frame rate each targets. Usually, the baseline sits around 60fps, though, so you might need a beefier gaming PC if you want to use your 144Hz gaming monitor to its full potential.

1080p 1080p 1440p 4K Settings Low High High Ultra CPU Intel i5-4460

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-4790

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel i9-9900k

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8GB 16GB 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 960

AMD RX 560 Nvidia GTX 1660

AMD RX 580 Nvidia RTX 2060

AMD RX 5600XT Nvidia RTX 3080

AMD RX 6800XT VRAM 4GB 6-8GB 6GB 10-16GB Storage 85GB 85GB 85GB 85GB (9GB for HD textures)

If your rig isn’t sweating yet, then you might want to browse the other PC exclusive features Extraction packs, including uncapped frame rates, ray tracing, Nvidia Reflex, and a Vulkan API option.

Extraction is a different beast to Siege, so it might be worth sacrificing a few frames for higher settings to immerse yourself fully. Take the Rainbow Six Extraction system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Rainbow Six Extraction?