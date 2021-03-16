Looks like the Rainbow Six Quarantine beta is getting started

Ubisoft’s PvE Rainbow Six Siege spinoff might still be in need of a final name, but it looks like some players are getting to play it soon. Fans who’ve signed up for the Rainbow Six Quarantine beta have started to receive invites to a “classified” technical test for an unnamed game that is absolutely Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Emails sent to players say “you have been selected to participate in a technical test for an upcoming three-player, tactical co-op Tom Clancy experience.” You’re then asked to select a platform – it appears the test is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One – and told that information on the start date and pre-loads will be sent out via further emails.

The sign-up process also requires you to sign a non-disclosure agreement, so don’t expect to see too much on the game appearing on Twitch or YouTube following the test’s launch. It also appears that invites are going out to a relatively small pool of players right now, so if you didn’t get one, you’re not alone.

The big question, of course, is what this game is going to be called. Rainbow Six Quarantine was announced well before the world went into quarantine, and Ubisoft revealed it was looking to swap names earlier this year. The title Rainbow Six Parasite leaked, and while the devs say that it is a current codename, it is not yet the final title of the game.

