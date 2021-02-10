Rainbow Six Quarantine may have a different name when it comes out this year

One of the nicer titbits of information to come from Ubisoft’s latest quarterly financial update is that Rainbow Six Quarantine is still expected to launch this year, though whether it launches with that name remains to be seen.

We don’t have an exact release date just yet, but Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet confirms that the plan is to release the Rainbow Six Siege spin-off by September 30, 2021, alongside Fary Cry 6. That said, it may be called something entirely different when it does launch. At another point in the earnings call, an investor asked Ubisoft’s leading figures if they had any concerns about releasing a game about an alien parasite amid a global pandemic. “It is something we are evaluating, and we’ll see what comes in the future,” CEO Yves Guillemot replied.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is a squad-based survival FPS that we first caught wind of back at E3 2019. It puts a team of three against a mutated alien parasite and is set several years in the future of the Rainbow Six universe, which may sound familiar if you’ve played Rainbow Six Siege’s Outbreak mode. It was initially pencilled in for 2020 but is one of many games that have been pushed back due to the pandemic.

Speaking of R6S, the online tactical shooter is still going from strength to strength. Ubisoft confirms that 70 million players have registered since the game launched and that 15 million have come in the last year along.

The pandemic has proven challenging in other areas, as Rainbow Six Siege’s Six Invitational 2021 has been postponed. But that’s okay because fans are holding a “Memevitational” instead (very good).

If you’re looking for more upcoming PC games, you know where to click.