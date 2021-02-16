It turns out that Rainbow Six Quarantine’s new name isn’t Parasite, after all. Ubisoft explains that while the name is being used for internal playtesting, it’s merely a placeholder, and an official name will be revealed “soon”.

Tongues were sent wagging the other day when a number of key art images with the Rainbow Six Parasite logo were dug up on the PlayStation Network (thanks, MP1st). The main image that has been circulating shows a previously confirmed character called Ela stuck in some black goop against a vibrant yellow background with the name ‘Rainbow Six Parasite’ on display.

We reached out to Ubisoft and got the following statement: “While we recently shared that we will be changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine, ‘Parasite’ is only a placeholder that our internal teams use. Recently, we ran an internal test for the game and some of its details became public. We can confirm this is a glimpse of the upcoming game, and we will share more details, including the official name, soon.”

We’ve had some idea that Rainbow Six Quarantine was due a name change for a while now. Ubisoft said it was “evaluating” a name change for the upcoming PC game during a recent financial earnings report.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Rainbow Six Quarantine is a co-op focused spin on Rainbow Six Siege’s Outbreak mode. It was revealed and named before the world entered into a global pandemic, so you can guess why Ubisoft has decided to rename this one.

We don’t have a Rainbow Six Quarantine release date just yet, as the game has been delayed several times. Ubisoft does have an upcoming event for Rainbow Six Siege, though, so who we may see something there. If you’re looking for more FPS games to keep you busy, you know where to click.

Additional reporting by Dustin Bailey