Rainbow Six Siege Demon Veil release time – Y7S1 starts this week

Last month Ubisoft revealed the next chapter of Rainbow Six Siege and confirmed that the FPS game‘s Year 7 Season 1 will be Demon Veil. Now, Ubisoft has quietly confirmed the Rainbow Six Siege Demon Veil release time and date, and it’s possibly coming this week – March 8, in fact.

The new season will introduce the multiplayer game‘s latest operator Azami, who can throw kunai blades and even repair holes and breaches. Ubisoft already revealed Siege’s Year 7 roadmap, but failed to specify the exact release date for Demon Veil. Now, it seems the cat’s out of the bag, as the developer quietly announced its launch two weeks ago.

Anyone who picked up the Year 7 Premium Pass would have noticed that the special “exotic weapon skin for the MPX” unlocked this coming Tuesday, March 8. Buried in a recent press release, Ubisoft quietly confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege’s Demon Veil season is indeed “launching March 8” – and the page for the new season on Xbox consoles even provides a release time, although a slightly different date.

Rainbow Six Siege Demon Veil release time

The release time for Rainbow Six Siege’s Demon Veil season is March 9 at 11am, according to the leak on Xbox. However, there is some confusion about what region this was taken from, especially as Siege seasons usually launch on Tuesday – making March 8 more likely. It is possible this March 9 date is specifically for the Xbox release, with the PC version arriving on Tuesday instead. We will update this post when we know more.

As for the install size, Demon Veil on the test server was 4.14GB on Ubisoft Connect and 3.61GB on Steam, so expect the final release to be a little higher and probably comparable to High Calibre.

Complicating matters further, Ubisoft has since removed the March 8 date from the press release, as Pengu notes on Twitter. The release date is back up in the air, it seems.