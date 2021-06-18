Rainbow Six Siege is free to try this weekend

Ubisoft is holding a free weekend for its ultra-competitive team FPS game Rainbow Six Siege, and it’s running now through Monday morning. That means you can jump straight into the full version of the co-op game, and any progress you make this weekend will stick with you if you decide to take the plunge and purchase it.

Rainbow Six Siege is now six years old, and since launch, its roster of elite operators has ballooned to 60, so you can check out our list of the best Rainbow Six Siege operators for some guidance on who to pick first. If you’ve played before but it’s been a while, you might want to check out our list of Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Heist and Year 6 changes – there are new operators, map reworks, and changes to several important game systems that have arrived this year.

To get in on the free weekend action, you’ll need to fire up Ubisoft Connect. You can download that from the official site if you don’t have it installed. Activate the free weekend by selecting your platform of choice on the linked site. Once that’s done, just fire up Ubisoft Connect and click on the ‘Games’ tab and scroll down to the ‘Free Games’ section. You’ll find the entry for the Rainbow Six Siege free weekend waiting for you there.

If you play a few matches and are interested in buying the game, you’ll find that there are discounts on most editions of Rainbow Six Siege running in the Ubisoft store – they range from 67% off the deluxe edition (which includes 16 operators from years 1 and 2) to 40% off the ultimate edition (16 operators from years 1 and 2, 22 operators from years 3-5, plus a Disruptor cosmetics pack).

If you’re looking for more free PC games to try over the weekend, we’ve got you covered. The Rainbow Six Siege free weekend wraps up June 21 at 4 p.m. in your local time zone.