Grab 40% off our favourite Razer gaming mouse for MMORPGs

Razer is a gaming mouse master, and the Naga Trinity is a must-have for MMORPG fans. While the reliable rodent normally comes with a premium price tag attached, you can now grab one for less over on Amazon, thanks to a 40% discount.

Over on Amazon US, the Razer Naga Trinity is down from $99.99 to $59.99, meaning you won’t have to pay top dollar for one of the best gaming mouse options around. The peripheral’s hot-swappable side plate means you can transform its layout to suit specific scenarios, whether you’re playing the best MMORPG or sniping enemies in FPS games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The Naga Trinity might be an MMO mouse, but it’s also got all the hallmarks of a great Razer accessory. The Nata Trinity’s 16,000 DPI optical sensor bolsters precision and accuracy, while its durable mechanical switches will keep it in the game for longer (and, y’know, they’re nice and clicky).

Of course, just like other Razer products, the Naga Trinity boasts Chroma capabilities, with support for 16.8 million colour combinations. That’s not to say you have to transform your RGB mouse into a gaming desk light show, as you can tailor things to suit using Razer Synapse.

Maintaining the best gaming PC setup is a pricey affair, so this Razer Naga Trinity deal could help you upgrade your kit for less. Naturally, we’d suggest investing the saving into the best gaming keyboard, but that’s only if you’re in the market for an RTX 4090.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to grab the Razer Naga Trinity using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait around, though, as this MMO mouse deal won’t last forever.