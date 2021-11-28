Get the Razer Kiyo Pro for less than $100 with 50% off our favourite webcam

Webcams have become essential tools over the past two years, moving from a convenient, optional addition to your setup to a primary way we connect and communicate with our friends, fans, and colleagues. It can be difficult justifying the cost of a good one when you could invest that money in a new keyboard, mouse, or monitor, but with 50% off, the Razer Kiyo Pro makes a compelling case for why you should upgrade, and fast before the Cyber Monday deal ends.

Frankly, it’s the best webcam you can buy right now. It packs good value for money even without a reduction, but the lens is an absolute steal when reduced by half price, offering 1080p resolution at 60fps for under $100. You can even enable high-dynamic resolution (HDR) for a much more representative contrast, provided you don’t mind bumping things down to 30fps.

Alongside a crystal clear image and a buttery-smooth frame rate, the Razer Kiyo Pro’s headline feature is its high-performance adaptive light sensor that’s powered by STARVIS. This makes it superb in dimly lit rooms, although much like other cams on the market, you’ll always get the most value when you pair it with good lighting.

It’s easy to fit everything in the frame, thanks to its wide 103° field of view, but you can chip away at this in the Razer Synapse software if you want to tighten things up. And don’t worry about your privacy, as Razer provides a cap that slips over the lens when you’re done with it.

The Razer Kiyo Pro makes a perfect gift for a budding streamer, that colleague that’s an ethereal voice in the background of your video calls, or simply someone that wants to go passwordless and use Windows Hello to log in to their gaming PC. If you’re getting this for yourself and are running an Nvidia graphics card, then the Kiyo Pro also goes hand-in-hand with the Nvidia Broadcast suite, which can blur your background and clean up your image.

Cyber Monday 2021 comes to a close at the end of November 29, so you won’t want to wait around if this or any of our other Cyber Monday deals tempt you. You can also subscribe to Amazon Prime to get the webcam shipped faster with next-day delivery.