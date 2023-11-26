Like it or not, we’re all waiting for that GTA 6 trailer. Ten years on from the all-conquering GTA 5, the next Grand Theft Auto game is set to be officially unveiled to the public in all its glory in December. But, with a big Steam sale discount currently on offer, it’s Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 that is seeing a big boost right now, as players flood to the developer’s newest and most immersive world – so much so that there’s now a new RDR2 Steam player count record.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game of almost impossible scope, a majestic recreation of the Old West wilderness. It tells the story of aging cowboy Arthur Morgan coming to terms with his own place in the world as the notorious Van der Linde gang he’s part of begins to fall apart at the very seams.

Slow and measured, perhaps at times to a fault, RDR2 nevertheless remains one of the best-told stories I’ve experienced, and its sheer scope and beauty outclasses even the likes of Grand Theft Auto 5, The Elder Scrolls Skyrim, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as one of the best open-world games ever. Our Red Dead Redemption 2 review hands it an elusive ten, marking it as “Rockstar’s best game.”

With the word from Rockstar Games that the first GTA 6 trailer is coming in December, minds are of course shifting back to its past entries, and RDR2 is certainly at the forefront of those. Some players might want to relive that epic yarn; others may simply want to revisit the world, perhaps powered by the addition of new hardware obtained from the best Black Friday deals; yet more may be playing it for the very first time.

Combine that with a hefty Steam sale knocking two-thirds off the usual asking price, and you begin to see why Red Dead Redemption 2 has set a new Steam player count record. As recorded by tracking site Steam Charts, Saturday November 25 saw a new all-time record peak concurrent player count of 72,628, topping its former high of 70,787 set in January 2023.

Impressive stats, that’s for sure. I’ve certainly considered revisiting it myself. While 2023 has far too many big, exciting games for me to warrant a full replay, I’d absolutely go for even just a saunter or horseback ride around the world, or a few drinks in my underground tavern in Red Dead Online, to experience the game at its most gorgeous now that I have one of the best graphics cards to hand.

If you want to do the same, Red Dead Redemption 2 is 67% off on Steam until Tuesday November 28. Expect to pay just $19.79 / £19.79 for your copy. There’s also 70% off the ultimate edition, making it $29.99 / £26.99 if you want all the extra bits.

