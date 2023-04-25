Before Redfall, sink your teeth into Arkane Steam sale worth over $100

Redfall is almost here, and you can get in the spirit of Arkane’s vampire game by revisiting its back catalog in a deal-filled Steam sale. Beware that the sale ends before the Redfall release date though, with some of the titles even available on PC Game Pass, which Redfall itself will be joining soon.

Frankly, I can’t recommend this Arkane Studios Steam sale enough, especially if Redfall is high on your list of anticipated games. While we thought Redfall is Far Cry 2, but with vampires in our preview, with Arkane straying away from its immersive sim success for this PC Game Pass title, the meticulous worldbuilding and combat the studio is known for appear to be intact. Considering Redfall has the “Arkane DNA” of Dishonored and Deathloop, I think revisiting these classics is a safe bet ahead of time.

So if you’ve missed any of Arkane’s back catalgoue and want to sink your teeth into its critically acclaimed hits, they’re all part of a Steam sale right now. In fact, before we go into the individual savings for each Arkane game, you can actually get the studio’s 20th anniversary bundle – which includes the Dishonored games, Prey, Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, and Arx Fatalis – for $20 / £16, which is down from $125 / £100.

This Steam sale ends on May 2, just ahead of Redfall’s full release, so be sure to act fast if you want to pick up some certified Arkane bangers.

Dishonored is $2.49 / £1.99

Dishonored 2 is $4.49 / £3.74

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is $5.99 / £4.99

Prey is $5.99 / £4.99

Prey: Typhon Hunter DLC is $7.99 / £6.99

Prey: Mooncrash is $4.99 / £3.99

Deathloop is $19.79 / £16.49

Deathloop Deluxe Pack is $9.99 / £7.99

There are a lot of choices here, but I wholeheartedly recommend each of the Dishonored games for your library if you haven’t already played them. Set in the fictional Steampunk-ish city of Dunwall, you sneak around decently-sized sandbox levels (but not so big they’re overwhelming) and use an array of powers and weapons to either be the evilest person to ever exist or attempt a pacifist run. Choke out all the guards or set a pack of flesh-eating rats on them, we won’t judge.

Prey is also a certified banger, taking a lot of the ideas and design philosophies of Dishonored and expanding on them, letting you run around a sci-fi space station and solve any problem in a number of creative ways – or you can just use the game’s GLOO Cannon to create paths up walls and go over most problems. That works, too.

You can find all these great Steam sale deals over on Arkane’s Steam page. Alternatively, PC Game Pass lets you play Arkane’s back catalogue and get Redfall on the day of release at no extra cost, so you could subscribe to Microsoft’s service instead.

